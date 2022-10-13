New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 13 | 2022 MLB Playoffs

The New York Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians on Thursday (October 13) for Game 2 of the ALDS in the MLB.

The Yankees covered and took the series lead with a 4-1 win in Game 1. Gerrit Cole got the Yankees off to a bright start with an impressive 6+ innings, and the bullpen never looked back after that. The Guardians managed six hits, one being a solo home run, and will look to pick up some momentum before heading back to Cleveland for Game 3.

The Yankees will give the start to LHP Nestor Cortes. Arguably the Yankees' best pitcher in the regular season, Cortes finished with a 12-4 record and an ERA of 2.44.

At the Yankee Stadium, Cortes threw his best, with a regular-season record of 6-1 and an ERA of 1.95. The Yankees will need and expect a massive game from their ace starter. He has faced Cleveland twice this season, totalling 12.1 innings pitched and allowing three runs and four hits (three being home runs). The Guardians don't seem to have him much figured out, but those numbers allow some hope.

The Guardians, meanwhile, will have allowed enough rest for 2020 Cy Young winner and ace Shane Bieber to return to the mound. Bieber was last on the mound for Game 1 of the Wild Card series against the Rays.

He had everything working and went 7.2 innings while only giving up three hits, one run, one walk and punched eight strikeouts. You can't ask for anything more out of your ace pitcher. If Bieber can leave Game 2 with a similar stat line, the Yankees would in trouble.

An ace vs ace matchup in game 2 of a playoff series doesn't happen often, but it only amplifies the need to win for both the Yankees and Guardians. If the Yankees take this series to Cleveland with a 2-0 lead, all betting value will be long gone. They're not a team anybody thinks Cleveland can beat three times in a row. If the Guardians head back to Cleveland with some momentum, who knows what could happen.

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Match Details

Fixture: Cleveland Guardians @ New York Yankees

Date and Time: Thursday, October 13; 7:37 pm EST

Venue: Yankee Stadium

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Odds

Team Spread Moneyline Over/Under New York Yankees -1.5 (+168) -142 Over 6.5 (-104) Cleveland Guardians +1.5 (-205) +120 Under 6.5 (-118)

New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians Betting Prediction

Expect the real battle to be between the starting pitchers in Game 2. Both teams need an ace caliber showing, and if that happens, stay away from any bets on the over. Expect a close score all the way through, a low final score, and the Yankees to sneak away with a Game 2 win.

Prediction: Yankees Moneyline (-142), Cortes 5+ strikeouts (+116)

