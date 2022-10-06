MLB fans roast New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole for awkward start to locker room speech: "I need this dude off the team", "He’s literally me when I have to present a project"

New York Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has certainly ruffled some feathers with his inconsistent gameplay this year.

Cole managed to break the single-season record for the most strikeouts in New York Yankees history. However, fans remain unsure about their feelings towards their ace. They have been given more food for thought via footage that emerged from the team's post-game talk after their loss to the Texas Rangers.

In the video, the Yankee locker room gathered as legend Ron Guidry called the clubhouse to congratulate Cole. Guidry originally owned the record for the most strikeouts in a single season for the Bronx squad with 248 before Cole surpassed him on Wednesday (October 5).

Cole was expressively flattered by Guidry's commendation. However, the present-day Yankees ace fumbled on the introduction of his locker room speech after Guidry called.

Gabe @PlayoffTanaka_ Gerrit Cole gives a speech to the Yankees clubhouse that will move you to tears Gerrit Cole gives a speech to the Yankees clubhouse that will move you to tears https://t.co/jKhM0npFZU

"Gerrit Cole gives a speech to the Yankees clubhouse that will move you to tears" - @ Gabe

The awkward situation drew flak from New York Yankees fans as they took to Twitter to express their sentiments.

One of the fans wrote:

"He’s literally me when I have to present a project"

Here are some more reactions:

sam @shamu_sam @PlayoffTanaka_ can’t believe we’re paying Cole 30 mil to give speeches. @PlayoffTanaka_ can’t believe we’re paying Cole 30 mil to give speeches.

The 32-year-old thanked his teammates for a job well done this season. He specifically mentioned catchers Jose Trevino and Kyle Higashioka for being with him every step of the way.

Some fans certainly found humor in how Cole delivered his speech. One of them even tweeted:

"I need this dude off the team"

Daniel @JSpiethEnjoyer @PlayoffTanaka_ I need this dude off the team @PlayoffTanaka_ I need this dude off the team

Here are some of the other reactions:

Tweeter(Festa Fiesta)Man @Tweeter__Man @PlayoffTanaka_ Gerrit Cole is the most anticlimactic human being in history. So much pomp and circumstance around his baseball acumen and this is the guy it's attached to. Amazing dichotomy @PlayoffTanaka_ Gerrit Cole is the most anticlimactic human being in history. So much pomp and circumstance around his baseball acumen and this is the guy it's attached to. Amazing dichotomy

C.J. @NotCharles2 @PlayoffTanaka_ The duality of having that dog in him and that cat having his tounge @PlayoffTanaka_ The duality of having that dog in him and that cat having his tounge

Aiden @ABechamps @PlayoffTanaka_ It's funny but also relatable seeing him get nervous while talking to crowds/interviews @PlayoffTanaka_ It's funny but also relatable seeing him get nervous while talking to crowds/interviews

The five-time All-Star is slated to start Game 2 of the American League Division Series for the Yankees. New York will battle against the winner of the Wild Card Series between the Cleveland Guardians and the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York Yankees drop their season-closer

The Yankees were defeated by the Texas Rangers in the season-closer.

With their sights set on the playoffs, the New York Yankees dropped the last game of their 2022 campaign against the Texas Rangers 4-2. The two teams split the four-game regular season-ending series.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto pitched a respectable six innings, giving up only two runs on four base hits with two walks and five strikeouts. Domingo German, meanwhile, surrendered four runs on seven hits with six strikeouts for the Yankees.

All-Star Jose Trevino had a home run to show against his former squad. He finished the game by going 2-for-4. Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim blasted a home run of his own and finished the game with the same stat line as Trevino.

