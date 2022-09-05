New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins: Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees take on the Minnesota Twins on Monday at Yankee Stadium. A massive clash is about to get underway in the playoffs context. Both teams have been sublime this season and are rightfully at the top of their respective divisions.

The mighty Yankees are the lead the American League East. They have been in spectacular form throughout the season, having won 80 games at a win percentage of .597. Their overall record this season is currently 80-54.

The AL East this season has been incredibly competitive, as four of the five teams in the group have won 70 or more games. The Yankees' recent form has been choppy, having lost six of their last 10 games.

The Minnesota Twins have been on a solid run this season, sharing top billing in the American League Central standings with the Cleveland Guardians. Their overall record this season is 68-64, equalling the Guardians' record. Their recent form has been positive, having won six of their last 10 fixtures.

A massive reason for the success of the Yankees this season then has been the stellar performances by MVP candidate Aaron Judge and superstar pitcher Gerrit Cole.

Judge has hit 53 home runs this season and has an RBI of 115, both of which are the highest in the entire MLB. He also has the most runs created in the MLB with 131.47. Cole has 204 strikeouts this season. No other player in the MLB has thrown more.

Luis Gil and Andrew Benintendi could miss due to injury.

Luis Arraez has taken the brunt of responsibilities on his shoulders for the Twins this season, performing at an astronomical level. He has the fifth-best batting average (.317) in the entire MLB.

Jorge Polanco is said to miss for the Twins due to injury.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins Match Details.

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ New York Yankees

Date and Time: Monday, September 5, 1:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City, New York

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins best picks

The top picks for the game are Jameson Taillon of the Yankees and Chris Archer of the Twins. Taillon has an ERA of 3.97 and Archer has an ERA of 4.52.

New York Yankees vs Minnesota Twins Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL New York Yankees -1.5 -167 Under 8.5 Minnesota Twins +1.5 +142 Over 8.5

Yankees vs Twins Final Prediction:

Both teams have been in solid form, and overall they have been performing admirably. The Yankees have an outstanding home record this season and are clearly favored side in this contest.

New York Yankees: -1.5

