New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will be at home to face the Minnesota Twins on Tuesday night. These two teams have their eyes set on the playoffs as we enter the stretch run of the MLB season.

The Yankees beat the Twins on Monday, moving to 81-54 this season. The Twins are now 68-65 this year after the loss.

"Labor Day Launchin'. #RepBX" - Yankees

New York has been great at home this season, as evidenced by their 46-20 record at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees currently lead the American League East entering Tuesday's game by five games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Gerrit Cole will take the hill Tuesday for the Yankees. He is 10-7 with a 3.28 ERA over 27 starts. He has been reliable this season as expected, earning another All-Star appearance.

On Tuesday, he'll be up against a decent Twins lineup that ranks 10th in OPS. Recently, the right-hander has looked better, allowing just three earned runs in his previous 14 1/3 frames. Cole has been solid in his home stadium too, so let's see if he can build on his success from the last couple of weeks.

Minnesota will start Joe Ryan for Tuesday's game. He has a 10-7 record with a 3.88 ERA in 22 starts. Last time out, he was lit up, going five frames, allowing eight hits and five earned runs in a loss to the Boston Red Sox. He did fan eight, but he was bitten by the long ball, giving up two dingers in the 6-5 defeat.

New York's offense scored five on Monday, but they've averaged just 2.9 runs per game in their previous seven. Minnesota has a terrible track record playing in Yankee Stadium over the past decade, so we'll see if Ryan can reverse that trend Tuesday.

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Match Details

Fixture: Minnesota Twins @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Minnesota Twins +165 +1.5 (-135) Over 6.5 (-115) New York Yankees -190 -1.5 (+115) Under 6.5 (-105)

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Best Picks

Three of Joe Ryan's last four starts have seen him walk two or more hitters. The Yankees lead the league in walk rate, and their star Aaron Judge leads the American League in bases on balls. Look for Ryan to hand out at least two walks tonight.

Pick: Joe Ryan Over 1.5 Walks (-135)

New York Yankees vs. Minnesota Twins Betting Prediction

Gerrit Cole only has 10 wins on the year, despite the fact that he's received an average of five runs in run support. Still, the Yankees have gone 9-2 since the beginning of 2021 versus the Twins. Back the home side to lead after five behind their big money pitcher.

Prediction: Yankees First 5 Innings -0.5 (-124) & Game Total Over 6 Runs (-145)

Lucas Abrenica's Last 30 Days' MLB Picks are: 188-151-11 (+204.8 Units)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt