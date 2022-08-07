New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Saturday, August 6th

New York Yankees vs. St. Louis Cardinals Preview: Look for both offenses to show up in St. Louis

Tonight, the New York Yankees will travel to St. Louis for this interleague matchup. Last night, the St. Louis Cardinals utilized a late rally to push themselves toward a win. This is a very intriguing matchup.

The Yankees have lost three games in a row. St. Louis has been one of the best home teams in the league. They have a record of 33-20 in their own ballpark. The New York Yankees, on the other hand, have been a very solid road squad. They have compiled a record of 29-22 away from Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees Preview:

"FINAL: Cardinals 4, Yankees 3."- @Yankees

The New York Yankees have shown their ability to win ball games all season long. They sit at 70-37 at this point. They are looking to go on a run before the playoffs start. The Yankees have been led by a stellar pitching staff that is ranked third in the MLB in team ERA.

They will send Domingo German to the mound in this one. He has had some struggles in his three starts.

The Yankees offense has been led by American League MVP favorite Aaron Judge. He has 43 home runs and 93 runs-batted in to this point. He's looking to continue his historic season.

The key to victory for the New York Yankees is to get a quality start out of Domingo German and to produce timely runs on offense.

St. Louis Cardinals Preview:

"Noot delivers!"- @Cardinals

The St. Louis Cardinals have been hanging onto a Wild Card position for most of the season. Both the Red Birds pitching staff and offense rank inside the top 10 in the MLB. They will look to continue to keep those rankings tonight.

The Cardinals will send newly acquired Jordan Montgomery to the mound for this contest. This is a very intriguing spot for him.

Montgomery was traded by the New York Yankees to the Cardinals at the trade deadline, so he may have some revenge on his mind. The Cardinals offense has been led by National League MVP frontrunner Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado. Together, these two sluggers have contributed a lot of key runs to their offense.

The key to victory for the Cardinals is to get a quality start out of Montgomery and come up clutch with runners in scoring position.

Pick/Prediction: St. Louis Cardinals Team Total over 3.5 (-140)

This is a great spot for the Cardinals offense to explode. They have scored 4.64 runs per game this season, and we don't see that changing tonight. We're going with the Red Birds offense to score 4+ runs in this game!

