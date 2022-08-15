New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 15 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will be at home to face the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday night. These American League East foes square off in a three-game set with both clubs marching toward the playoffs.

The Yankees lost to the Boston Red Sox 3-0 on Sunday, moving to 72-43 on the year. The Rays are now 60-53 on the season after their 4-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Sunday. New York has gone 41-15 at Yankee Stadium, but they're on a 2-9 stretch at the moment. Still, the Yankees currently lead the American League East by 10 games over the Toronto Blue Jays.

"Drew delt. Randy raked. Birds bashed. #RaysUp" - RaysBaseball

Gerrit Cole will start Monday for the Yankees. He is 9-4 with a 3.38 ERA over 23 starts. He has had another excellent year, and he'll be up against a pretty bad Rays lineup that is ranked #22 in runs per game in the league.

Last outing, Cole went toe-to-toe with the Seattle Mariners' Luis Castillo. Cole tossed seven scoreless innings, surrendering four hits while fanning eight in a game the Yankees would go on to lose. Look for Cole to build off of his recent dominance as the Yankees start a homestand.

Tampa Bay sends out lefty Jalen Beeks to open Monday's game. The Yankees offense he'll be up against ranks second in runs per game, but in their previous seven, they averaged 3.7 runs per contest. New York's bats went cold in Boston, scoring just five runs in the three games. Beeks will give way early on to a strong Rays bullpen that will look to keep the Yankees' hitters in check.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Match Details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Monday, August 15, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, The Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Tampa Bay Rays +197 +1.5 (-105) Over 7.5 (+100) New York Yankees -235 -1.5 (-115) Under 7.5 (-120)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Best Picks

David Peralta was traded from Arizona to Tampa Bay at the deadline, and he's been a solid bat for the Rays. In his career, he's gone 4-for-9 off Gerrit Cole, with three extra-base hits, so look for him to get on base in this one.

Pick: David Peralta Over 0.5 Total Bases (-135)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Betting Prediction

The Yankees are in a slump, and the Rays are in a road slump, having lost 11 of their last 16 road games. Also, Gerrit Cole has allowed just one earned run total in his last two starts facing the Rays, so look for a low scoring game to occur.

Prediction: No Runs First Inning (-122) & First 5 Innings Under 3.5 Runs (+112)

