New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 11| 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will take on the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday. The Yankees are in first position in the American League East with 84 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.600. They have a great home record of 49-22 and are 5-5 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rays are in second position in the American League East with 78 wins. They have a winning percentage of 0.569. They have a negative away record of 31-35 and are 8-2 in their last 10 matchups.

The Yankees have been doing brilliantly this season, and their playoff spot is almost confirmed. Aaron Judge is doing exceptionally well in the scoring department this season. He has an average of 0.307, 55 home runs, and 120 RBIs with an OPS of 1.095 this season. Nestor Cortes has done a remarkable job while pitching. He has an ERA of 2.73, 135 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.95 this season.

The Rays are doing well this season. Yandy Diaz and Randy Arozarena have done a great job and contributed to the team's scoring. Diaz has an OPS of 0.822, 51 RBIs, and eight home runs at an average of 0.293 this season. Drew Rasmussen has pitched well this season with an ERA of 2.57, 113 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.04 this season.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays match details

Fixture: Tampa Bay Rays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 1:35 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, New York City

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER TAMPA BAY RAYS -135 -1.5(+140) o8(-110) NEW YORK YANKEES +120 +1.5(-170) u8(-110)

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays best picks

Domingo German will start for the Yankees. He has an ERA of 3.27 and 38 Ks this season. He will come into this game with a record of 2-3. He has an ERA of 4.50 with six Ks in the last seven days.

Luis Patino will be on the mound for the Rays. He has an ERA of 4.34, 11 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.61 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 5.40 and four Ks.

Both the pitchers are young and will need to keep their nerves during the game. Home advantage and more game time keeps Domingo ahead in this battle.

New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays prediction

The game will be very interesting to watch. Both the teams are strong and are playing with in-form players.

The Yankees will try to win this game because of their home-field advantage and big scorers. The Rays have won most of their games with good pitching and enough contributions from their batters. The Rays are in fine form and can win this game.

