New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Game 2 Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 4 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers will be home to face the New York Yankees on Tuesday night for the second game of the day-night doubleheader. The Yankees are locked into the #2 seed in the American League, and after the season concludes on Wednesday, they'll have several days off to prepare for the ALDS. The Rangers have been eliminated from playoff contention, but both teams will compete nonetheless. Aaron Judge is still chasing #62, which would be the AL single-season home run record. This has become the focal point in recent Yankees games.

The Yankees currently hold a 99-61 courtesy of their 5-4 win over the Rangers earlier this afternoon. Texas' record is now down to 66-94 this year with the loss, and they'll look to prevent a doubleheader sweep.

Jesus Tinoco will take the hill Tuesday for the Rangers in what will be his second-ever MLB start. In his 16 appearances this year, he's pitched to a 1.83 ERA and 0.92 WHIP. In the only start of his career, he lasted two innings. Expect him to be pulled around the same time tonight. The Yankees lineup, which scores the second-most runs per game, could be an issue for Tinoco, but since they haven't seen much of him, he could be solid. It won't matter too much, though, as the bullpen will piece together the bulk of the outs on Tuesday.

New York will send out Gerrit Cole for Tuesday's game. He has a 13-7 record with a 3.51 ERA in 32 starts. He has been steady this year and will face a mediocre Rangers lineup. The right-hander's recent performances have been less than ideal, as he's carried a 5.79 ERA in his last four outings. This is a tune-up outing for Cole, who is expected to be the Yankees' Game 1 starter for the ALDS next week. Since Cole spent several years in Houston, he's faced them multiple times with mixed results. Earlier this year, he had a solid outing versus Texas at home. We'll see if he can shut them down again but on the road.

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers

Date & Time: Tuesday, October 4, 8:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -195 -1.5 (-115) Over 7.5 (-110) Texas Rangers +168 +1.5 (-105) Under 7.5 (-110)

New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Yankees will look to win their sixth straight contest in Texas tonight with their big-money pitcher on the mound. Cole has been bitten by the long ball though over the last few weeks. He'll have to be better at hitting his spots. As a result, his five previous starts have gone all over and he hasn't fared too well in Texas in his career. Expect the Rangers to contribute to the total gong over here. The visitors should be able to get to Texas' pitchers, so back the over.

Prediction: Over 7.5 (-110)

