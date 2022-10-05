New York Yankees vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Texas Rangers (67-94) will host the New York Yankees (99-62) on Wednesday, October 5th to close out the 2022 MLB regular season.

The Yankees locked up the AL East last week and will look to enjoy a long break as they await their ALDS opponent to be decided in the wild card round. However, the Rangers have long been eliminated from playoff contention and will look to just end the season on a high note with a win over the Yankees. Not a high stakes close out the season, but certainly another 9 innings worth betting on.

The Rangers will hand the ball to RHP Glenn Otto for the start on Wednesday with a 6-10 record this season and ERA of 4.72. What he lacks in All-Star caliber numbers can be made up of the fact that he’s only faced the Yankees once and allowed 2 hits and 2 runs in a 5 inning start. Not bad!

To ease the minds of Otto and Rangers bettors everywhere, the Yankees will most likely be resting their big guns (AKA Aaron Judge) to prepare for post-season action. If the Yankees mail in the lineup and let the young guys play, Otto could look to capitalize.

The Yankees will look to RHP Domingo German for the final start of the regular season. German has had his ups and downs this season, combined with injury issues, resulting in only 68 innings pitched. His ERA sits at 3.31 so he’ll look to bring that down a little bit going into the postseason. This start for German won’t be focused on going the distance or saving the bullpen, he’ll mainly be looking to dial in a rhythm to take to the ALDS and expect to be pulled well before his max pitch count.

The Yankees carry one of the most effective and powerful offenses in to every game. This was on full display last night as Aaron Judge broke the AL record for home runs in a season with his 62nd shot. As mentioned earlier, this certainly guaranteed him a rest day today, but the Yankees have no shortage of young, exciting bats to drop in the lineup.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Texas Rangers

Date and Time: Wednesday, October 5th at 4:05 PM EST

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Moneyline New York Yankees -1.5 (+135) Over 8 (-110) -120 Texas Rangers +1.5 (-155) Under 8 (-110) +100

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Pick and betting Prediction

The Yankees will look to start resting some big names a day early (for the most part). In a post-game interview on Tuesday, Judge talked about wanting to play and get some at bats still. Manager Aaron Boone has to love hearing that kind of talk and we have to assume that's contagious throughout the clubhouse. Look for the Yankees to leave guys in for some reps or even pitch hit a few times. Yankees expected to get the result, plus money on the spread for New York is always an easy bet.

Prediction: New York Yankees -1.5 (+135)

