New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season 

The Texas Rangers will face the New York Yankees in Game 1 of a four-game MLB series at home in Texas on Monday (October 3) night. The Yankees lead the season series 2-1.

The Yankees have clinched the AL East division but lost their last series at home to the Baltimore Orioles, taking their record to 97-61. They will look to bounce back on the road against the Rangers.

The Rangers are on a five-game losing streak and will be going up against their division champions. They were eliminated from their division a long time ago and will look to save face against the ruthless Yanks.

The Rangers will start Martin Perez on the mound. He's 12-7 this season with a 2.93 ERA, a 1.25 WHIP and has raked in 167 Ks. This will be his 32nd start of the season and first against the Yankees. He's 2-2 in his last five starts on the mound. He has been one of the best pitchers in the AL this season and will look to put up a strong display against the Yankees.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will give the ball to Luis Severino. He's 6-3 this season with a 1.06 WHIP. This will be his 19th start of the season and first against the Rangers. He's 2-1 in his last five starts on the hill. He's a decent strike-thrower and looks to restrict the runners from advancing the bases.

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Yankees at Rangers

Date and Time: Monday, October 3; 7:05 pm ET

Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -150 -1.5 (+115) Over 8.0 (+100) Texas Rangers +130 +1.5 (-135) Under 8.0 (-120)

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Best Picks

Martin Perez will start against the Yankees for the first time this season. The Yankees' rotation hasn't faced him and his arsenal of various pitches. Perez will look to do maximum damage and throw some good breaking balls to get some strikes in. He will look to keep his K/9 rate in check too.

Pick: Martin Perez over 4.5 strikeouts (-135)

New York Yankees vs Texas Rangers Prediction

It will be a game between the two bullpens. Neither pitcher has faced their opponents so far this season. They will look to keep the batter quiet and contain the runflow of the game. The Under stat of the game sure does look appealing.

Under 8.0 (-120)

