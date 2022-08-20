New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will be at home to face the Toronto Blue Jays on Friday night. The Blue Jays beat the Yankees resoundingly 9-2 on Thursday to improve to 63-54. New York is now 73-46 after losing Thursday's contest.

The Yankees have been excellent in the Bronx, sporting a 42-18 record at Yankee Stadium. Recently, though, they're in a stretch where they've gone 3-12. The Yankees do still currently lead the American League East entering Friday's contest by nine games over the Tampa Bay Rays.

Jameson Taillon will be taking the mound Friday for the Yankees. He is 11-3 with a 3.95 ERA in 23 starts this season. He'll be pitching against a Toronto lineup that scores the sixth-most runs per game and has seemed to get back on track in recent games.

In his last start, Taillon tossed seven innings, surrendering three earned runs while punching out four in a loss versus the Boston Red Sox. The New York right-hander has faced Toronto three times this year, pitching well in all three. Look for him to try and find his early-season form on Friday.

Toronto sends out hurler Kevin Gausman, who has an 8-9 record and 3.16 ERA. Last time out, he was lit up, as he went 4 2/3 frames, allowing nine hits and five earned runs.

The Yankees' offense is slumping badly, averaging 2.3 runs per game in their last seven. They still rank second in the MLB in runs, but without Giancarlo Stanton in the lineup and with several players on cold streaks, they've been poor. The Blue Jays' righty has a 1.83 ERA away from home this season too, so expect him to try and shut down a struggling lineup.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ New York Yankees

Date & Time: Friday, August 19, 7:05 p.m. EDT

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -111 +1.5 (-230) Over 8.0 (+100) New York Yankees +101 -1.5 (+185) Under 8.0 (-120)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Aaron Judge has faced Kevin Gausman a decent amount of times in his career. He is slugging .950 and hitting .400 against Gausman in 20 at-bats. He's gone deep three times off of him, so look for him to leave the yard on Friday.

Pick: Aaron Judge Over To Hit a Home Run (+220)

Kevin Gausman has gone five consecutive starts with less than two walks handed out. The Yankees, on the season, have walked a lot, but in their last five, they've barely walked. Look for Toronto's righty to give out under two free passes tonight.

Pick: Kevin Gausman Under 1.5 Walks Allowed (-140)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

The Yankees have been one of the worst teams in baseball this month, but the Blue Jays have been losing a decent amount, too. A total of 11 runs were posted last night, so expect both offenses to have something in the tank for this Friday night showdown. Back both teams to score three or more in the second game of this series.

Prediction: Both Teams To Score 3 Or More Runs (+105)

