New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 28, 2022 | MLB 2022 Regular Season

The New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays will close out their three-game MLB series today (September 28) at the Rogers Center.

Aaron Judge is on 60 home runs. The good news for Yankees fans is that they have clinched the American League East and have a first-round bye in the playoffs.

"What's poppin'?" - @Yankees

Pitching in this one is Gerrit Cole for the Yankees and Mitch White for the Blue Jays.

This should be Cole's penultimate start of the season. He has allowed four runs in three consecutive starts; this is not where New York wants him entering the playoffs. Cole was terrible in the postseason last year and can't play like that again if New York wants a shot at the crown.

White, meanwhile, has not been consistent this season. However, his struggles can be attributable to him getting bounced between the majors and triple-A, and the Blue Jays not defining his role. He has spent time starting and in the bullpen. Nevertheless, he has shown promise and has great potential.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays

Date & Time: Monday, September 26; 7:07 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, ON, Canada

"Rogers Centre... Toronto, Canada" - @stadium.shack

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline First 5 Moneyline First 5 Over/Under New York Yankees -120 -135 Over 3.5 Runs (-145) Toronto Blue Jays +100 +110 Under 3.5 Runs (+120)

$800 Value Get 4x $200 in Free Bets! CLAIM NOW Sign up for a new PointsBet account here!

Sign up for a new PointsBet account here! Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose.

Make a bet of up to $200 and receive a refund if you lose. Get this offer once a day for the first 4 days after you signup! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

I'm giving this bet one more shot. Judge has been letting bettors down for a week; we've been waiting on 61 for over a week now. This is Judge's second longest home run cold streak of the season.

In September, he went nine games without hitting a dinger, and he's in danger of topping that streak. The walks he's taking are helping, but sooner or later, that long ball has to come.

Aaron Judge to Hit a Home Run (+210)

$1000 Value Get up to $1,000 Bonus When You Sign Up and Deposit CLAIM NOW Sign-up for an account at Superbook here

Sign-up for an account at Superbook here Place your first bet up to $1,000

Place your first bet up to $1,000 Receive a bonus for that amount as your first wager up to $1,000! 21+ Terms and Conditions apply

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

The Yankees are on a roll; they are hot and will look to carry that momentum into the playoffs. Cole has two starts to get back on trac;, there will be concerns if he doesn't pick up a win here. Cole knows the situation, and bettors can expect him to step up here.

$500 Value Up to a $500 Free Bet CLAIM NOW New users only!

New users only! Place your first bet up to $500

Place your first bet up to $500 Get up to $500 in free bets if your bet loses 21+ Terms and Conditions apply.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far