New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 26, 2022 | MLB 2022 Regular Season

The New York Yankees head north of the border to take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the third game of the final series of the regular season on Monday (September 26).

Aaron Judge has buried the lead this weekend in New York. While everyone spoke about Judge failing to hit his 61st home run of the season, the real story lies in the Yankees sweeping the Boston Red Sox in four games.

Pitching on Monday will be Luis Severino for the Yankees and Kevin Gausman for the Blue Jays.

Slowly but surely, Severino is making himself a prominent fixture in New York's rotation. Over the past couple of years, he has bounced between the majors and minors and has worked incredibly hard. He will enter play in this one with a 3.36 ERA and has allowed a total of 10 runs in his last five starts.

Meanwhile, bettors never know if they're going to see a fun run outing or a shutout from Gausman. He has four shutouts over his last 10 starts, and he's allowed five runs in four of his last 11 starts. It's an odd trend, but one of his shutouts was in the Bronx, so he will back himself to deliver again.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays.

Date & Time: Monday, September 26, 7:07 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, ON, Canada.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline First 5 Moneyline First 5 Over/Under New York Yankees +100 -105 Over 3.5 Runs (-135) Toronto Blue Jays -125 -115 Under 3.5 Runs (+115)

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Judge drilled a double last night, but couldn't put one over the fence. It's hard to predict a home run for him in this game. However, it also seems likely given that he hasn't hit one in almost a week and his bases prop is a great move.

Aaron Judge Over 1.5 Bases

Aaron Judge is 2 for 11 since hitting his 60th home run.

New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

This will be a great game. The Yankees should clinch the division in this series, while the Blue Jays are trying to maintain their top Wild Card spot to be at home for their first playoff series.

Given the sporadic nature of Kevin Gausman, a prediction here is a bit of a shot in the dark, but bettors should just let history be their guide. Gausman shut out the Yankees in the Bronx, so surely he can do it again at home.

Toronto (-125)

