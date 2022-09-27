New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Odds, Lines, Picks, and Predictions - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The New York Yankees will face the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 2 of their three-game MLB series at the Rogers Center on Tuesday (September 27) night. The Blue Jays lead the series 1-0.

The Blue Jays beat the Yankees 3-2 after a walkoff RBI by Valdimir Guerrero Jr. That took their overall record to 87-67, leaving them 7.5 games behind the table leaders in the AL East division.

They hold the first wildcard spot in the American League and will look to widen the gap between themselves and the Tampa Bay Rays, who're second in the wildcard playoffs race, just 2.5 games behind them.

The Yankees lost on Monday, which snapped their seven-game winning streak. However, the resilient Yankees are expected to bounce back from the loss and inflict some serious damage on their opponents. Tonight, as Aaron Judge will look to create history by hitting his 61st home run, the Yankees will seek a win to clinch the AL East division.

The Blue Jays will start with Jose Berrios on the mound. He's 11-6 this season, with a 1.41 WHIP and 137 Ks. He's in good form, having registered three wins and just one loss in his seven previous starts. This will be his 31st start of the season and fourth against the Yankees. Berrios is 1-1 in his three previous starts against the Yankees, where he gave up ten runs on 17 hits in as many innings.

The Yankees, meanwhile, will start Jameson Taillon on the hill. He's 13-5 this season with a 1.12 WHIP and 140 Ks and is 2-1 in his last six starts. This will be his 31st start of the season and sixth against the Blue Jays. Taillom is 3-2 in his five previous starts against the Blue Jays, having given up eight runs on 26 hits, with 27 Ks in 27.0 IP.

Match Details: New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Toronto Blue Jays.

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 27; 7:07 pm EDT

Venue: Rogers Center, Toronto, ON, Canada

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under New York Yankees -110 +1.5 (+160) Over 7.5 (-110) Toronto Blue Jays -110 +1.5 (-190) Under 7.5 (-110)

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays: Best Picks

Both pitchers are good strike-throwers, but expect Taillon to get some early strikeouts to rattle the Blue Jays. Although both teams have prolific hitters on their roster, Taillon will look to restrict the Blue Jays.

Pick: Jameson Tailon over 3.5 strikeouts (-155)

New York Yankees vs Toronto Blue Jays Prediction

The game is very difficult to be called out, as both teams are in good form and have some impactful players. The Yankees will look to win as to clinch the division, while the Blue Jays will hope to boost their chances of clinching the first wildcard spot in the AL.

Prediction: Yankees over 3.5 total runs (-130)

