The Brooklyn Nets (25-12) have certainly come a long way from their rough 1-5 start to the 2022-23 season.

The team dismantled the San Antonio Spurs 139-103 in a home game thrashing to secure a dozen straight wins on the court. Point guard Kyrie Irving led the offensive charge, scoring 27 points for the team and eight rebounds. Kevin Durant, meanwhile, nailed 11 assists.

While they're still a way away from the Los Angeles Lakers' almost unthinkable 33 straight wins in the '71-'72 season, the Nets' dominance has already started turning heads. To crack the top 25 longest winning streaks in regular season history, the Nets will have to reach 17 straight victories.

The team are 16-1 in their past 17 games, with the sole loss coming 103-92 against the Boston Celtics.

Can the Brooklyn Nets continue their winning ways?

The Brooklyn Nets will next face the ailing Chicago Bulls (16-21). The Bulls will be coming into the game off back-to-back losses to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Bulls have had a grim season for the most part. Star point guard Lonzo Ball has been out from the get-go due to debilitating knee problems. Worse still, the team have struggled to find any cohesion on the court. Many have pointed to shooting guard/small forward Zach LaVine in particular as a problem player here due to his seeming lack of chemistry with power/small forward DeMar DeRozan.

For the surging Nets, the Bulls should be a straightforward stepping stone to securing 13 consecutive wins. Beyond star players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the team also has Caris LeVert, Ben Simmons, Royce O'Neale and more to worry about.

Not only are they a star-studded line-up, but the Brooklyn Nets are playing at a highly efficient and cohesive level. For a struggling, topsy-turvy team like the Chicago Bulls right now, that could spell disaster on the court.

Bettors will need to be wary of betting against the Brooklyn Nets at the moment as they're looking all but unstoppable in all areas of the court at the moment.

