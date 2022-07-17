Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, (Y)RFI, and Predictions for July 17, 2022 | 2022 MLB Season

The Cincinnati Reds and St. Louis Cardinals wrap up their three-game set before the All-Star break today.

After winning the first two games, the Cardinals are just a game out of first place in the National League Central, and the Reds have fallen back to an incredible 15 1/2 games.

Pitching today are Graham Ashcraft for the Reds and Steven Matz for the Cardinals.

Ashcraft will be making his 11th career start, and bettors never know what they will get when he takes the mound. He allowed two or fewer runs in his first four starts, had a rough run after that, but has looked sharp of late. Most recently, he held the Yankees to just three runs in five innings.

Matz is having a tricky first year in St. Louis. He's had some great starts and some he'd probably like to forget. After a rough outing in San Fransisco — 8 runs in two innings — he seems to have settled down.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Match Details

Fixture: Cincinnati Reds @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date & Time: Sunday, July 17, 2:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

A win today could give the Cardinals a tie for first in the NL Central.

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Betting Odds

Spread 1H Run Line Over/Under Run in the 1st? Reds +1.5 (-138) +0.5 (-105) Over 8.5 (-110) Yes (-102) Cardinals -1.5 (+115) -0.5 (-115) Under 8.5 (-110) No (-125)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Best Picks

Nolan Gorman has been solid this month and is tremendous when playing at home. He's 2-4 so far in this series with a home run. There's no reason to think he won't continue at this pace.

Nolan Gorman to Record an RBI (+145)

Both starters in this one have been shakey, to say the least. When two guys like this are going at it, there is a good chance of fireworks early. Bettors shouldn't be surprised when someone crosses home in the first inning.

A Run to be Scored in the First Inning (-102)

Cincinnati Reds vs. St. Louis Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals have blown out the Reds in both games, but with a reformed Ashcraft on the mound, they have a much better chance at a win today. After the break, these teams play another four games together. The Reds don't want to enter that series on a three-game losing streak. Bettors should expect an upset today.

Cincinnati (+144)

