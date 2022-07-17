MLB News Roundup: St. Louis Cardinals slugger hits 300th home run; Jose Ramirez looks all set for the Home Run Derby with a two-home run game - July 16, 2022

This was the last Saturday before the MLB All-Star break, and the day certainly had plenty of highlights. St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt has reached another milestone in his impressive career. Jose Ramirez continued his impressive 2022 season for the Guardians as he belted out two home runs for Cleveland in their 10-0 win over the Detroit Tigers.

All of this and more in this edition of the MLB News Roundup.

Paul Goldschmidt Launches Home Run #300 in Cardinals blowout win

Paul Goldschmidt bats during a Milwaukee Brewers v. St. Louis Cardinals game earlier this season.

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt celebrated yet another milestone this afternoon as he hit his 300th home run of his career. This was his 20th home run of the season.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Paul Goldschmidt joins the 300 home run club! Paul Goldschmidt joins the 300 home run club! https://t.co/66XHFUx10E

"Paul Goldschmidt joins the 300 home run club!" - Talkin' Baseball

Goldschmidt became the sixth player to hit his 300th home run while with the Cardinals. Goldschmidt spoke to the media after the Cardinals' 11-3 win over the Cincinnati Reds.

#STLCards Paul Goldschmidt after hitting his 300th career home run: "It's good to hit a homer, help us win, but it's not like it's a goal or anything like that. Glad I could help us win."TV: Bally Sports MidwestStream: Bally Sports app Paul Goldschmidt after hitting his 300th career home run: "It's good to hit a homer, help us win, but it's not like it's a goal or anything like that. Glad I could help us win." TV: Bally Sports MidwestStream: Bally Sports app#STLCards https://t.co/T0Mz4E56aF

"Paul Goldschmidt after hitting his 300th career home run: 'It's good to hit a homer, help us win, but it's not like it's a goal or anything like that. Glad I could help us win.'" - Bally Sports Midwest

Goldschmidt went 2-for-5 in the game and is now batting .330 with 20 home runs and 70 runs batted in.

Jose Ramirez crushes home run as he gets ready for MLB Home Run Derby

Jose Ramirez watches as he crushes a home run during today's Detroit Tigers v Cleveland Guardians game.

Cleveland Guardians slugger Jose Ramirez is looking ready to compete in the Home Run Derby this Monday as he belted out two home runs today. His first homer came in the first inning to give the Guardians a 3-0 lead.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Jose Ramirez is ready for the HR Derby Jose Ramirez is ready for the HR Derby 💪 https://t.co/Yrk7TL79c8

"Jose Ramirez is ready for the HR Derby" - FOX Sports: MLB

He then continued his great day at the plate by blasting another home run to extend Cleveland's lead to 8-0 in the second inning.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX



His 2nd home run of the game! Someone tell Jose Ramirez that the HR Derby doesn't start till MondayHis 2nd home run of the game! Someone tell Jose Ramirez that the HR Derby doesn't start till Monday 😆His 2nd home run of the game! https://t.co/D4Zv108cJy

"Someone tell Jose Ramirez that the HR Derby doesn't start till Monday. His 2nd home run of the game!" - FOX Sports: MLB

Ramirez, along with seven other participants, will compete in the Home Run Derby on Monday night. Ramirez is hoping to carry the momentum from today's game into the contest.

