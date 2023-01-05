Dallas Mavericks enter/power forward Christian Wood may wind up moving teams this year.

The Mavericks are reportedly interested in retaining the 27-year-old past his current contract's expiration. However, the general consensus is that they're currently unwilling to offer him a full four-year extension.

Should an agreement not be reached, it's likely the Dallas outfit will consider their chances on the trade market. The trade deadline is February 9. However, considering the manner in which they lost Jalen Brunson during last year's off-season, all hope for Wood getting his extension might not be lost just yet.

The team were reportedly miffed with the loss of a high-level player like Brunson without even securing anything in return.

If Wood does leave the Dallas Mavericks, it could prove troublesome for the team. After Luka Doncic, Wood is among the next most essential components on the the court for the Dallas outfit. He's frequently secured the most rebounds in games this season and should once again help the team's odds against the Celtics tonight.

Can the Dallas Mavericks beat the Boston Celtics tonight?

In an exciting inter-conference clash, the Celtics will be in Dallas tonight for a showdown with the Mavericks.

These two teams already faced off earlier on in the season where the Celtics came out on top 125-112. However, the Dallas outfit have a hit a new level since then and are now enjoying a seven-game winning streak. Point/shooting guard Luka Doncic has been setting records of late, and the team in general has been showing solid cohesion.

On the flip side, the Celtics just suffered their worst defeat of the season. The Oklahoma City Thunder trounced the Boston crew 150-117. For the Mavericks, the home-court advantage, plus opponents who have seemingly lost their groove all of the sudden, could spell a win tonight.

Currently ranked No.4 in the Western Conference standings, a win tonight would put the Dallas Mavericks just one victory behind the Pelicans and the Grizzlies.

