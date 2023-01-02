Two-wing players are in high demand this season, and the Denver Nuggets in particular are reporting looking to make some trades.

The Denver Nuggets currently boast a few versatile players who just about fit this bill, namely Michael Porter Jr. and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope. Regardless, the Denver outfit are reportedly eyeing more defense-oriented players, preferably with longer reaches and more imposing size on the court.

The Denver Nuggets are currently 24-12, and most recently picked up an impressive 123-111 win over the Boston Celtics. Considering their general success this season (they're currently coming first in the Western Conference), it's curious that the Nuggets are reportedly so dead-set on adding extra defensive power to the team. Should the trades succeed, the already surging Nuggets could well become even more dominant.

Who could the Denver Nuggets potentially add to their line-up?

The New York Knicks are rumored to be up for letting go of Cam Reddish. Effective as both a power and a small forward, Reddish is adept at defense. At 6-foot-8, the big man also matches up with the Nuggets' reported focus on players boasting reach and size. Should Reddish become an option, it'll no doubt take a steep price to move him over.

The Denver Nuggets will also have stiff competition from the Cleveland Cavaliers, who are reportedly looking for similar players at the moment.

Rumors also continue to circle of the Detroit Pistons considering putting power/small forward Bojan Bogdanovic up for trade. While nothing has been confirmed on this front, Bogdanovic certainly fits the bill of what the Nuggets are reportedly scouting.

However, the ailing Pistons are just 10-29 this season and need every top player they can get. Considering his efficiency as a three-point shooter, it's hard to believe the Detroit outfit would let him go.

Overall, adding more effective two-wing players to the Denver line-up would no doubt help the already dominant team. That being said, the chances of securing one for a decent price aren't looking great right now.

Regardless, betters can relax for now as the team's current line-up are getting the job done better than anyone else in the Western Conference this season.

