Jaylen Brown Injury: Celtics star set to miss 'a week or two'

Boston Celtics star player Jaylen Brown missed the team's dramatic, recent 109-98 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Brown was ruled out less than two hours before game time due to an adductor strain.

Now, it appears that Brown will be out for at least two weeks while he recovers. Brown reportedly tweaked his groin during the team's clash with the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this week. There, the versatile player scored an incredible 41 points en route to a Celtics victory.

This season has arguably been Jaylen Brown's best yet. He's averaging 27.2 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists per game. His absence will likely be sorely felt on the court while he recovers.

How will the Boston Celtics fare without Jaylen Brown?

Up next for the Celtics are back-to-back games against the Charlotte Hornets. Given the Hornets' dismal season thus far, the Celtics are the clearcut favorites. Alarmingly, though, Brown is not the only player dealing with injuries at the moment.

Fellow star player Jayson Tatum has been dealing with hand issues lately. Power forward Danilo Gallinari has been out since October with a severe knee injury. Center Al Horford is dealing with back issues as well.

At a glance, it would appear that the Celtics' relentless output is beginning to catch up to them. However, at 31-12, it's clear that even with some injuries to deal with, they're one of the most elite-level teams on offer this season.

After the Hornets, the Celtics will face one of the more injury-prone teams this season in the Golden State Warriors. The two teams faced off in the finals last season, where the Warriors came out on top 103-90. The Boston outfit lost to the Oakland crew again earlier this season too. Right now, though, the Celtics are looking much stronger overall.

Jaylen Brown's potential absence will certainly be notable, but it shouldn't dissuade bettors from putting stock in the Boston outfit.

