Memphis Grizzlies All-Star Ja Morant unveils signature shoes

Ja Morant has become just the 23rd player in NBA history to sport signature sneakers from Nike.

The All-Star point guard unveiled the new pair during the Memphis Grizzlies' recent game against the Golden State Warriors. The Grizzlies ultimately lost the bout 123-109.

This season, Ja Morant has been a key figure in the Grizzlies' impressive 20-12 run this season. He scored 36 points against the Warriors and has frequently led the charge in points, rebounds, and assists this season.

As the team MVP, it's hardly surprising that the explosive 23-year-old was first in line for a signature pair from Nike. This season has seen more of the elite-level same from Morant, who was the second overall draft pick back in 2019. Since then, he has raised his game time and time again to become arguably the single best player in the world right now.

For the Grizzlies, having a player of his caliber on hand is always going to be a plus.

Who will Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies face next?

The Memphis Grizzlies will next clash with the Phoenix Suns (19-15) on Tuesday. The Suns are currently struggling on a three-game losing skid, including a 125-100 loss against none other than the Grizzlies.

In their game last week, Grizzlies power forward/center Jaren Jackson Jr. rocked the court with an impressive 24 points. Ja Morant, meanwhile, gave the team the most assists at 11.

Given the lopsided nature of their victory, the Grizzlies are likely confident heading into their rematch with the Suns. Considering the Suns' lack of momentum of late, there's a strong argument that the Memphis crew are the favorites to win again by a sizable margin.

For Ja Morant, it'll be another game to strut both his near superhuman skills on the court and his new pair of signature sneakers.

The Grizzlies are currently ranked third in the Western Conference. Their trailing the New Orleans Pelicans (20-12) in second place and the current top dogs, the Denver Nuggets (21-11), who've looked incredible this season. There's still plenty of time for the power Memphis outfit to eclipse both of these teams and reach the top of the Western Conference.

The Memphis Grizzlies have already beaten the Pelicans once this season. While they did lose to the Nuggets more recently, they will get a chance for some payback next year in March.

