New York Knicks could potentially trade Obi Toppin to the Indiana Pacers

Star power forward Obi Toppin could be on his way out of New York soon if the Pacers have their way.

The Knicks have frequently had a minutes problem at the power forward position thanks to both Toppin and Julius Randle being on hand. Randle, the veteran, received a contract extension in 2020. The decision to retain Randle has led to the surging Toppin often experiencing difficulty with getting enough court time.

Many have cited both Toppin's improvements since he first arrived and Randle's arguable regression in that time as a key issue for the team. This season, it appears the Knicks are finally knuckling down on correcting their power forward issue.

For bettors, Toppin's potential departure from the Knicks shouldn't weigh the team down too heavily. Frequently absent as it is, the top draft pick's move could ultimately help the team's general cohesion. With a more straightforward situation at the power forward position, head coach Tom Thibodeau will have one less thing to worry about.

What could an Obi Toppin move mean for the Indiana Pacers?

For the Pacers, Obi Toppin has a lot to offer right now. At 6 foot 9, the explosive Toppin exerts great agility and body control for his imposing size. Around the rim, Toppin can be elite as well.

While his defensive playing isn't exactly first class, he has a lot to offer a more younger player-focused outfit like Indiana. On a starting line-up with the likes of Myles Turner, Toppin could contribute a lot to an effective unit.

This season has seen the Pacers bounce back from a rough 1-4 win-loss record in their first five games. They're currently on a four-game winning streak. At 21-17, the Indiana crew are currently No.6 in the Eastern Conference, trailing the Philadelphia 76ers by just one game.

The Philadelphia outfit are the Pacers' next opponents and a win there would help move the Indiana team further up the table. These two teams have already clashed early on in the season, where the 76ers came out on top 120-106. For the Pacers, the upcoming rematch will be crucial to their potential advancement this season.

Should they secure the services of an impressive power forward like Obi Toppin in the near future, the sky could well be the limit for the rebuilding Pacers.

Poll : 0 votes