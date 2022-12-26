It hasn't even been two years since James Harden requested a trade out of the Houston Rockets. More bizarrely still, his current team, the Philadelphia 76ers, are currently riding high on an eight-game winning streak. Harden's guard work and dynamic with center Joel Embiid have been key reasons behind the Philadelphia outfit's recent success.

Regardless, the All-Star point/shooting guard appears to be eyeing a return to his old stimping grounds. James Harden's current deal with the 76ers runs for two years at a whopping $68.6 million.

The current rumors surrounding his interest in going back to the Rockets once the 76ers contract runs out suggest the move is a personal one. Rather than seeing any major professional benefit in rejoining the Rockets, Harden purportedly wants a return to his friends, family, and way of life there.

This is potentially great news for the Houston Rockets down the line as they are in dire need of a helping hand from a top tier player like Harden.

A James Harden Return Could Lead The Rockets Out Of Their Current Rut

The Houston Rockets are just 9-23 this season. They're currently on a five-game losing skid. Earlier this season, they endured a grueling six-game skid as well.

There'd been some hope of a comeback this month when they pulled off shock upsets against the surging Milwaukee Bucks and the Phoenix Suns. However, the team's momentum has stalled once more of late. Their most recent loss came 112-106 against the Dallas Mavericks.

The return of a player of James Harden's caliber next season could help turn the ailing team's fortunes around. Right now, given the 76ers' current success and momentum, it's hard to believe Harden would be so quick to defect. However, if the team's momentum halts or even regresses to the season-starting three-game skid they suffered, Harden moving forward seriously with trade talks becomes more likely.

As it stands, there's little hope for the Rockets this season right now. Their upcoming games see them as the underdogs against the struggling Chicago Bulls, the dominant Boston Celtics, and a rematch with the already victorious Mavericks. Given the high quality of his work this season, a James Harden departure could also negatively impact the streaking 76ers down the road.

