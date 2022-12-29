Terrell Owens Eyes NFL Comeback

Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Terrell Owens is back in the news as he wants to make an NFL return. He has reportedly contacted multiple teams, including Dallas Cowboys. Owens' agent, Gregory D.L. Daniel, told Sports Illustrated that Owens phoned multiple teams wanting to try out for them.

Owens has not played in the NFL since the 2010 season with Cincinnati Bengals and at 49 years of age right now, it will be difficult to envision T.O. strutting his stuff like back in the day.

Owens played in the Fan Controlled Football League during their 2022 season in an attempt to play football and get more eyes on him.

Dallas were recently in the market in a bid to bolster their squad. They were linked with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr for a while before signing fellow free agent T.Y. Hilton a few weeks ago.

Owens played 15 seasons in the NFL with the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, and Cincinnati Bengals. He has 15,934 receiving yards and 153 touchdown receptions to his credit throughout his illustrious career.

What is the outlook for the NFL games in Week 17?

A game that has invited a lot of intrigue due to the playoff implications is a battle for the NFC South with Carolina Panthers taking on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

Another interesting game will take place on Monday night. Get ready for a battle between two elite teams in the AFC. Coincidentally, Terrell has played for both of them. Buffalo Bills look to hang onto the top seed in the conference as they are on the road to take on Cincinnati Bengals.

There may be teams that could use a veteran wide receiver like Owens with two weeks remaining in the NFL regular season.There are a lot of interesting games and potential destinations that Owens could conceivably fit into as a veteran wide receiver who can provide some spark to the offense and draw some attention. Never say never!

