The Oakland Athletics vs New York Yankees: Odds, Line, Picks,  and Predictions | Thursday, August 25, 2022

The Oakland Athletics will host the New York Yankees on Thursday. The Athletics are struggling. They are currently in the bottom spot in their division.

The Yankees, on the other hand, are sitting atop their division with 78 wins.

The Athletics are coming into this game with two losses and a close win in their last three games, while the Yankees enter play on a three-game win streak.

The Athletics are having a difficult season with a winning percentage of 0.368. They are also playing poorly at home, with a record of 20-41 at RingCentral Coliseum.

The Yankees had a memorable start to the season with a winning percentage of 0.613. They have a positive away record of 31-28 and are on the front foot.

A win here would extend the Yankees' lead to 7 1/2 games over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. The Athletics will look to win so they can gain a little distance from last place in the entire MLB.

The Athletics will depend on catcher Sean Murphy to score for them. Murphy has a .255 batting average, 30 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs, and 41 walks this season.

Andrew Benintendi could partner with Aaron Judge to bring in runs for the Yankees. Benintendi has performed well in the last 10 matches with three doubles, a triple, a home run, and five RBIs to his credit.

The Oakland Athletics vs the New York Yankees details

Fixture: New York Yankees @ Oakland Athletics

Date & Time: Thursday, August 25, 9:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland, California

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Betting Odds

Athletics Odds -225

Yankees Odds +188

Over/Under 7.5 Runs (-114/-106)

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Best Picks

James Kaprielian will start for the Athletics. With a 4.29 ERA, 71 strikes, and a 1.33 WHIP, he is one of the best players on the team.

Yankees right-hander Jameson Taillon will be the pick for this one. He has a 4.00 ERA with 113 strikes and a 1.13 WHIP. His role is crucial for the team as many players are injured.

Jameson Taillon will be on the hill for the Yankees.

Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees Prediction

Although both teams are coming in with a win from their last game, the two teams are on very different stages right now. The away win record of the Yankees makes the match interesting. If Athletics can use the home field advantage and play aggressively from the start, they may put up a surprise.

While with a strong performance behind them, the Yankees are the favorite to win the match.

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt