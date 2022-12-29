Shooting guard/small forward Devin Booker has been the arguable MVP for the Phoenix Suns this season. His scoring average this season is 27.1 with a season high of 58 against the New Orleans Pelicans earlier this month.

Due to a recent groin injury, Devin Booker is expected to be out for the next four weeks. In his absence, the ailing Suns are likely to tumble even further. The Phoenix outfit are 1-4 in their last five games. Their latest match saw them get trounced 127-102 by the low-ranked Washington Wizards.

In Devin Booker's absence, there are players who can hold up their end of the bargain on the offensive end of the court. The big three the Suns are going to have to rely upon the most for the next four weeks are center Deandre Ayton, point guard Duane Washington Jr., and shooting guard Landry Shamet.

All three players have looked great on the court lately and have scored 25+ points in recent games. Of course, the team's current issues with Jae Crowder could open up another avenue.

Will the rumored Jae Crowder trade help the Phoenix Suns in Devin Booker's absence?

Jae Crowder has sat this season out due to a contract dispute with the Suns. An abundance of trade rumors have sprouted in this time.

Teams such as the surging Milwaukee Bucks have been connected to potential Crowder moves in recent weeks. However, with the Suns seemingly committed to involving a Crowder move in a three-team trade, it's difficult to pin down when or where the power/small forward might wind up.

There is room for a new player in Crowder's place to help pick up the slack moving forward. If a trade goes forward promptly, it could help the team find someone new in Booker's absence. A potential swap of sorts with the Washington Wizards for power forward Kyle Kuzma could yield some results. However, the likelihood of such a trade going through seems slim given the Suns' hard bargaining of late.

Ultimately, the big issue with the Suns right now is injuries. Perhaps a more thorough look into the training and conditioning of its players is the only long-term solution to their current woes.

