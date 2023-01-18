When Will Lebron James Break the All-Time Scoring Record?

LeBron James inches ever closer to the all-time NBA scoring record. James is now 315 points away. With him averaging 30 points per game, we are potentially ten games away from a monumental moment.

While everyone waits on the edge of their seats, the betting world has taken a special interest, as sportsbooks are offering wagers on when and how Lebron will break this incredible record.

As one would expect, there are many theories on this. Simply looking at his point totals to predict when this will happen is not enough. The NBA loves to make a spectacle of such events. We saw this last year when Steph Curry broke the all-time three-point record.

All of a sudden, Curry went cold from behind the arc in the games leading up to a visit to Madison Square Garden. Breaking the record at the Garden was a special moment. It would not have been as special in Indiana.

It's hard to say if it is the players or the league that turn breaking records into a big deal, but such things seldom fly under the radar.

When Will LeBron Break the Record?

Going simply by averages, LeBron will break the record on February 7th at home against the Oklahoma City Thunder (+210). If only it was that predictable!

For a while, he was on pace to break the record in mid-February, but he has been on song lately, recording 83 total points in his last two games, bringing his average for the month up to 35 points per game.

What makes far more sense would be the next game, the Milwaukee Bucks visiting the Lakers on February 9th. The game is set to be nationally televised, and the significance is paramount.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is the man James is chasing, and for those unaware, Kareem only played for two teams in his career, the Bucks and the Lakers.

It would be serendipitous for LeBron to be playing for the Lakers against the Bucks when he breaks Kareem's record.

Will James miss games if that's what it takes to line things up?

How Will LeBron Break the Record?

Given LeBron's style of play, a dunk is the most likely way he'll record the points needed to surpass Kareem (-150). However, that would be too simple.

Free throws (+370) would be far too anti-climatic, and we'd go as far as to say he would intentionally miss free throws to not break the record that way.

A three-pointer (+240) is how it is most likely to happen. A Skyhook from the corner anyone?

The Skyhook was Kareem's signature move, an undefendable one-arm shoot. LeBron is a showman, and this is how he should become the all-time leading NBA scorer.

