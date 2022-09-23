NFL Anytime TD Scorer Parlay: Justin Jefferson, A.J. Brown, & JuJu Smith-Schuster | NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 Anytime TD Scorer Parlay: Expect a griddy or two from Jefferson this week in a bounce back performance

Week 3 of the NFL is upon us, and there's nothing better than locking in a parlay before you sit back and watch the games. Paying attention to fantasy football, this has been an unprecedented start to the season. If you look at all of the top scorers through two weeks, they're mostly wide receivers. Usually, running backs are the heavy scorers because of their versatility in the run and pass game. Since the wide receivers have been playing so well, we're dedicating this parlay to three with great matchups.

Below, you'll find a great touchdown scorer parlay for week 3 of the NFL season.

Leg #1: Justin Jefferson TD

Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL, but last week he was absolutely silent against Darius Slay in a very poor outing. The Minnesota Vikings will play a Detroit Lions squad that has been in a few shootouts. Their defense is very beatable without a very strong secondary. Look for Jefferson to rack up double-digit targets in this matchup. In week one, the wideout went for two trips to the endzone and he looks like he could score another few here.

Kirk Cousins and Jefferson have built up a strong chemistry together since they've been playing together since he was drafted. Look for the two to take advantage of this matchup.

Leg #2: AJ Brown TD

The Philadelphia Eagles' trade for A.J. Brown was a big splash during the 2022 NFL Draft. However, it seems to have paid off very well so far as he and Jalen Hurts have been on the same page since day one. They have a genuine friendship in real life and now get to be teammates. It could be a dangerous combo going forward since it seems they will both be in Philly for a while.

The Washington Commanders have looked extremely beatable through the air and Jalen Hurts has been gaining more confidence in the pocket. He threw the ball very efficiently and accurately in their last game against Minnesota. Washington could have one of the worst defenses in the NFL this season. Expect Hurts to repeat his success through the air.

Leg #3: JuJu Smith-Schuster TD

The Kansas City Chiefs have jumped out to a great 2-0 start behind this very good offense. The loss of Tyreek Hill hasn't slowed down Patrick Mahomes. They still have one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL. JuJu Smith-Schuster received a fresh start in Kansas City, and he couldn't have landed with a better QB fit. Mahomes and Schuster should have plenty of one-on-one opportunities in the red zone, with the Colts putting a lot of focus on Travis Kelce.

The Colts have been one of the most disappointing teams so far, and the Chiefs will look to take advantage of the slump Indy is on. Mahomes and the Chiefs offense have been good. We're going with JuJu to get his first touchdown with his new squad as the Chiefs remain among the NFL elite.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far