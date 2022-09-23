NFL Best Bets for Sunday: Odds, Picks, Predictions, & Betting Tips | NFL Week 3

NFL Week 3 Best Bets: A lot of road teams have very solid value this week

As the NFL season rolls into week three, this article will highlight three of the best bets you can find on Sunday. The start of the season has shown that we can expect a lot of competitive games throughout the remainder of the year. Only a handful of teams have really separated themselves, and two of them will be highlighted in the first bet. If you want action while watching Sunday's slate of NFL games, you've come to the right place! Let's get into these bets.

Bet #1: Kansas City Chiefs/Philadelphia Eagles Moneyline Parlay (-112 on DraftKings)

Both the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles started the season 2-0 with a statement win on their resume. The Chiefs will hit the road to take on the Indianapolis Colts, who have gotten off to an incredibly poor start. NFL fans had some high expectations for the Colts this year, but they responded with a tie and a loss to two of the historically worst teams. They will now play hosts to a Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid-led Chiefs, which is not a great matchup for a struggling team.

The Eagles have shown that they're one of the most complete teams. Jalen Hurts has played great through 2 games and the addition of A.J. Brown has helped out this offense tremendously. They will also hit the road to take on the Washington Commanders in an NFC East division matchup. The Washington defense hasn't looked good. Don't expect them to be able to stop Philly.

Bet #2: Baltimore Ravens ML (-140 on DraftKings) vs. the New England Patriots

The Baltimore Ravens dominated the Miami Dolphins through three quarters of play in week two. That narrative quickly changed as the Dolphins stormed back to shock the Ravens in one of the most impressive comebacks in recent history in the NFL. The major difference in this week's game is that they will be playing an offense that is not as explosive. The Ravens will look to Lamar Jackson to continue his stellar play.

The New England Patriots have been the best home team in the NFL for years, but have been very beatable in Foxboro since Tom Brady took his talents to Tampa Bay. The Ravens will have a bad taste in their mouths after that brutal loss to Miami. We're taking the more talented Ravens to take down the Pats!

Bet #3: Green Bay Packers ML (+105 on DraftKings) vs. the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers escaped New Orleans with a victory last week. This week, they will play host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Rodgers will have a much larger task to handle than Jameis Winston and the Saints offense. The Packers are coming off a morale-boosting victory over the Bears and will look to capture another huge win in Tampa Bay.

Aaron Rodgers is still the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP; if he can get some receivers to step up and make plays, it could be a good night in Green Bay. A big reason why this bet has a lot of value is the poor receiver situation for Tampa Bay. Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Julio Jones are all unlikely to play on Sunday due to injuries or suspensions. No matter who the quarterback is, it's hard to win football games with a receiving corps made up of entirely backups.

Look for Rodgers and Green Bay to get some revenge on the Bucs; let's ride with the Packers moneyline.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far