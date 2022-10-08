NFL Best Bets for Week 5: Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers, & More

NFL Best Bets for Week 5: No Tua, No Problem for Miami

As the NFL season continues, there are many teams that have already solidified themselves as contenders. There have also been some teams that haven't quite lived up to the expectations that were placed on them at the beginning of the season. Either way, this week's games should be extremely competitive and a lot of fun to watch. Let's get into this week's best bets!

Bet #1: Miami Dolphins/San Francisco 49ers Moneyline Parlay (+119)

The loss of Tua Tagovailoa will surely affect the Miami Dolphins as he is playing at a very high level this season. However, Teddy Bridgewater is a very suitable backup quarterback. He has the ability to lead this team to a win over the New York Jets. The receiver tandem of Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill will look to cause problems for the Jets secondary en route to victory.

On the other hand, the San Francisco 49ers are also dealing with a backup quarterback. Luckily for them, Jimmy Garoppollo has a lot of experience and brought this team to a Super Bowl a few seasons ago. The 49ers defense is one of the best units in the league and will look to continue their success against the struggling Carolina Panthers.

This is amazing value for both of these teams to pick up a victory. Let's ride!

Bet #2: Jacksonville Jaguars Team Total over 26.5 (-104)

One of the most surprising teams in the NFL this season has been the Jacksonville Jaguars. They have jumped out to a 2-2 start, which puts them only one win away from matching their win total from last season. The Jaguars rank in the top 10 in the NFL in points per game at 26.3 per matchup. The Houston Texans' defense is giving up 23 points per game to opposing offenses this season, so Jacksonville should be able to get over this line.

Trevor Lawrence has taken a step up from last season, and it looks like he's finally made his adjustments into the NFL. The Jacksonville offense has some good pieces in it, like Christian Kirk, James Robinson, and Travis Etienne. We're going with the Jaguars to go over their team total line in this one!

Bet #3: Titans/Commanders over 42.5 (-115)

This is one of the more interesting lines on the NFL slate in Week 5. The Washington Commanders offense has shown the ability to put up points, while their defense has been susceptible to giving up points. This is a perfect matchup to take an over. Look for Derrick Henry to have a big game and lead the Tennessee Titans offense on the ground.

The Commanders will likely put their trust in Carson Wentz to have success through the air and find their receivers for some big plays. Outside of last week's game against Dallas, the Washington offense has had a lot of success. Both of these offenses have good matchups against opposing defenses.

We're going with this game to go over the total line pretty comfortably. Enjoy this week's NFL action!

