The NFL season has ended, and for some players, it was a huge bounce back from the previous year. Whether it was a return from injury or an unexpected career year, these players massively improved from the year before. Let's check out some of the leading candidates for this award, courtesy of BetMGM Sportsbook.

NFL Comeback Player of the Year Odds

Co-Favorite: Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants, NFL (+175)

The leader of Big Blue's offense, running back Saquon Barkley's candidacy, can be attributed to two lackluster years preceding this one. He tore his ACL in Week 2 in 2020, missing the rest of the season, and in 2021 he had by far the worst full campaign of his young career. He responded this season with 1,312 rushing yards, a new career-high, and helped lead the Giants to the first playoff berth of his career. He also finished with 10 total touchdowns, all on the ground.

Co-Favorite: Geno Smith, QB, Seattle Seahawks, NFL (+175)

The Giants were also one of the few teams that tried to write Geno Smith off. However, as he so eloquently put it, he didn't write back. The reward for his hard work and perseverance was by far the best season of his nearly decade-long career. He led the league in completion percentage while racking up 4,282 yards through the air and 30 passing touchdowns. He also led his team to a surprising playoff berth and will be making the first postseason start of his career. Geno Smith had an unexpected resurgence after years as a backup and is rightfully one of the favorites for Comeback Player of the Year.

Dark Horse: Christian McCaffrey, RB, San Francisco 49ers, NFL (+250)

Another star running back in the running, the two seasons before this were marred by injuries to Christian McCaffrey. He played 10 games in total out of the 33 possible in 2020 and 2021. He has been healthy this season and reminded everyone why he is one of the most dynamic running backs in football. Splitting this season with the Panthers and 49ers, McCaffrey racked up 1,139 yards on the ground. He also caught 85 passes and finished with 13 total touchdowns. Most seasons, he would have probably been a favorite, and although he has a very strong case for winning this season, playing the second half of the year on a star-studded team may hurt his chances.

The Rest

Jared Goff, Derrick Henry

Both of these players had wonderful years, and while they're candidates, they weren't quite as qualified as the other three players. Jared Goff had a solid season and led the Lions to a shocking winning season, while Derrick Henry bounced back from injury and was dominant as always.

Poll : 0 votes