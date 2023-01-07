NFL Draft Scouting Reports: The Definitive Will Anderson Jr. Scouting Report- January 6 | 2023 NFL Draft

PLAYER: Will Anderson Jr.

TEAM: Alabama Crimson Tide

YEAR: Junior

HEIGHT: 6'3

WEIGHT: 245

SPEED (projection): 4.55

POSITIONAL RANK: 1

OVERALL RANK: 1

INTRODUCTION

Is there anything that Will Anderson Jr. cannot do? NFL Draft evaluators have been aware of his talent ever since he first stepped foot on a college football field. Will Anderson Jr. played for Alabama during his freshman season and dominated from the start. By his sophomore season, Anderson had become the leader of the Crimson Tide defense. The 21 year old put together one of the most astonishing seasons we have ever seen from a defender during his sophomore year. In 2021, Will was an absolute wrecking ball with 101 tackles and 17.5 sacks. If he were draft-eligible, he would have been the #1 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. Anderson Jr. returned for a junior season that wasn't quite as dominant but impressive nonetheless.

STRENGTHS:

Will Anderson Jr. is a twitchy athlete off the edge, exploding with agility that many offensive linemen cannot handle. Alabama ran him on a ton of stunts up front, with him exploding around the corner, attacking the opposition's QB. Will Anderson Jr. is not purely a pass-rusher, although that is what he does best. The youngster is stout against the run and violent at the point of contact. Anderson Jr. is just as likely to overwhelm an offensive lineman with a vicious straight arm while exploding off the edge.

WEAKNESSES:

We don't want to get ahead of ourselves, but there aren't many weaknesses in Will Anderson's game. Some naysayers point to the drop in production in 2022, to which we would say two things: 1) There was no way he could replicate the 2021 season. It was one of the greatest seasons we have EVER seen. 2) After dominating collegiate athletes for two seasons, it is possible that Will Anderson Jr. got bored.

OVERALL:

Will Anderson Jr. is the premier pass-rusher we have yearned for in recent years. Anderson Jr. is a tier above even Aidan Hutchinson and Kayvon Thibodeaux from last year's batch. We have seen what type of impact they can have at the NFL level. Will Anderson Jr. has the complete skill set to thrive off the edge. Hopefully, whoever drafts him has the brains to stand him up as a 4-3 or 3-4 rusher and allow him to wreak havoc. The only question is whether Will Anderson Jr. be the #1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Poll : 0 votes