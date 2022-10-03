NFL Player Prop Prediction for Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers: October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The NFL season kicks off in its fourth week, and player props are out for the Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers game on Sunday (October 2) at the Bank of America Stadium.

There are a lot of talented players in the lineup, but we bring you the best to multiply your winnings.

Both teams have the exact record at the moment - one win and two losses. This game is becoming increasingly important, as a lot of players will be ready to prove themselves and become the best props.

Arizona Cardinals vs Carolina Panthers: Match Details

Fixture: Arizona Cardinals @ Carolina Panthers

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 04:05 pm EDT

NFL Player Prop #1: Marquise Brown Over 5.5 Receptions (-105)

Marquise has been exceptional for the Cardinals, even if their season has not started so bright. In the last game, which Arizona lost against the Los Angeles Rams, Brown had a massive 14 receptions. Their only win came against the Las Vegas Raiders (23-29). He was brilliant in that game as well, recording six receptions and picking up 68 receiving yards.

The only disappointing game for Marquise individually was against the Kansas City Chiefs, which his team lost 44-21. He was not as effective as he would have liked to, recording only four receptions. Marquise has picked up form since then and is likely to create an impact on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #2: Ian Thomas Under 15.5 Receiving Yards (-130)

Apart from Game 1 where he picked up 53 receiving yards for the Carolina Panthers in a losing cause against the Cleveland Browns (24-26), Ian Thomas has been pretty average. He failed to cross the 15-yard mark in his next two games against the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.

This could be a great prop against an opponent like Arizona who seems to be the better team.

NFL Player Prop #3: Kyler Murray Total Passing Yard Over 235.5 (-115)

Except for Game 1 where he did not cross the 200-passing yard mark against the Chiefs, Kyler Murray looks like he's back in form. In the last game, he picked up a massive 314 passing yards against the Los Angeles Rams. Expect him to produce big numbers against the Panthers.

