NFL Player Prop Prediction for Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the Miami Dolphins and the Buffalo Bills on Sunday (September 25).

Miami Dolphins vs Buffalo Bills match details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Miami Dolphins

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1:00 PM ET

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL

#1 NFL Prop: Stefon Diggs Over 6.5 Receptions (-125)

A year ago, Stefon Diggs averaged 72.1 receiving yards per game, which is 2.4 fewer than the 74.5 total set for Monday's game. Last year, Diggs recorded over 74.5 receiving yards in 31.6% of his games (six out of 19). His 72.1 receiving yards per game average from the previous season was 12.7 less than his typical over/under prop bet (84.8).

Diggs exceeded receiving yard prop bets in five of his 17 games from the previous season (29.4%). In nine of the 17 games he played last year, he caught a touchdown pass nine times, but caught multiple touchdown passes only once.

#2 NFL Prop: Raheem Mostert Over 7.5 Receiving Yards (-125)

In the Dolphins' Week 2 victory over the Ravens, Raheem Mostert rushed 11 times for 51 yards and added three receptions for 28 yards. He took part in every touch during the Dolphins' first few possessions after the game's opening kickoff.

In Week 1's matchup with the Patriots, Mostert was reduced to a distant RB2, managing just five carries for 16 yards. Mostert, a shrewd veteran of Miami's Shanahanian rushing assault, appeared to be a starter against the Ravens. In the first half, he showed a tremendous burst and created something from nothing several times.

Against the Ravens, Chase Edmonds recorded one more route than Mostert, but Mostert saw three targets to Edmonds' two. Barring injury, neither back will receive most of the touches. Mostert looks like an interesting pick for the game today.

#3 NFL Prop: Jaylen Waddle Over 63.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Jaylen Waddle's receiving yardage average is 120, which is 55.5 yards greater than his Sunday prop bet. In every game (two) this NFL season, Waddle has accrued more than 64.5 receiving yards overall. Waddle's average receiving yardage for the season is 120, which is 61.5 more than his typical over/under (58.5).

In each of his chances this season, Waddle has surpassed his prop wager on receiving yards. Waddle has caught a touchdown in each of this season's first two games, including more than one TD on one occasion. Expect Waddle to use all the experience he gained from his college playing days with the Crimson Tide.

