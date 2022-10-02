NFL Player Prop Prediction for New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers, Brian Hoyer, AJ Dillion

The New England Patriots will hit the road to play the Green Bay Packers in their Week 4 matchup on Sunday, October 2.

The Patriots have looked horrible this season, and things got even worse for them with the loss of Mac Jones. Starting under center is Brian Hoyer, a backup who hasn't won as a starter since 2016.

As for the Packers, they have not been the juggernaut they have been in the recent past. They suffered a loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 before beating the Chicago Bears. Green Bay edged out a win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers last week.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers: Match Details

Fixture: New England Patroits @ Green Bay Packers.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 04:25 pm EDT.

Venue: Lambaeu Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin.

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Player Prop #1: Brian Hoyer

Brian Hoyer has started just two games over the last four years. He is now set to to face the best quarterback in the National Football League. Green Bay has a top 10 defense this year, allowing less than two hundred passing yards a game.

It could be an embarrassing game for Hoyer on Sunday, and bettors should not even think twice about taking the under on his passing yard.

Brian Hoyer Under 189.5 Passing Yards (-115)

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Player Prop #2: Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers' arm has been held at bay this year, as he has just 684 passing yards. Only four starting quarterbacks have fewer yards.

Playing at home this week against a decent New England defense, there may not be much of a spike in Rodgers' passing yards. Luckily for bettors, though, his prop is lower than his average from the past two weeks.

So, as long as Rodgers continues to play as he has been, he should have no trouble hitting his prop today.

Aaron Rodgers Over 227.5 Passing Yards (-115)

New England Patriots vs Green Bay Packers Player Prop #3: AJ Dillon

Green Bay should be able to build a lead quickly in this game, and once that happens, they should move heavily to the running game. Bettors shouldn't expect them to overuse Jones, so Dillion is bound to be in the midst of some action in this one.

AJ Dillon Over 54.5 Rushing Yards (-115)

