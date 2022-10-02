NFL Player Prop Prediction for Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints - October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of player prop bets being offered for Sunday's matchup, where the New Orleans Saints and Minnesota Vikings square off in London. Below, we'll go through the best prop bets to target this Sunday, October 2.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints Match Details

Game: Minnesota Vikings @ New Orleans Saints

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 9:30 a.m. EDT

Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

NFL Player Prop #1: K.J. Osborn Over 2.5 Receptions (-137)

K.J. Osborn is the Minnesota Vikings' third wide receiver, but last week, he was able to reel in a season-high five receptions. He was also targeted eight times, which is a great sign entering Sunday's matchup across the pond. Minnesota star receiver Justin Jefferson gets a ton of attention from opposing defenses, which helps open up some opportunities for Osborn.

Now, Osborn has ten total receptions and 14 targets after three games, and he'll be matched up with a solid New Orleans pass defense. Still, three catches shouldn't be an issue for the Minnesota Vikings' third-year pro.

NFL Player Prop #2: Alvin Kamara Anytime TD Scorer (+150)

Alvin Kamara has been one of the best running backs in the NFL for quite some time now, but this week, he's been listed as questionable with an injury to his ribs. Still, all signs point to him suiting up on Sunday in London. Kamara is yet to record a TD so far, but he's due. In his career, he's scored 68 touchdowns in 75 games.

He's also only played just two games so far and has been dealing with this lingering rib injury that he sustained in Week 1. If he does play, he'll be a featured offensive option as the Saints are without QB Jameis Winston and wide receiver Michael Thomas. New Orleans might not score many touchdowns, but expect Kamara to get into the end zone in Week 4.

NFL Player Prop #3: Jarvis Landry Over 3.5 Receptions (-160)

Jarvis Landry started the year off strong, totaling seven catches for 114 yards in a win over the Atlanta Falcons. Since then, though, he's recorded just six receptions while being targeted ten times. Now, with Saints receiver Michael Thomas out for Sunday, this opens up receptions for Landry. Landry has been the third receiver so far, but if he plays on Sunday, he'll be the second option. If he is ruled in, expect him to see a lot more targets and more catches than he usually gets.

