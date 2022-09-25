NFL Player Prop Prediction for New York Jets vs Cincinnati Bengals - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the New York Jets and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday (September 25).

#1 NFL Player Prop: Joe Burrow Under 264.5 passing yards (-115)

Burrow's passing yards per game average of 268.5 is 5.5 more than his typical prop bet (263.0). This season, Burrow has exceeded his predetermined number of passing yards once.

Burrow has thrown for a touchdown in both games this season, once for more than one. He has thrown an interception in one of the two games, and at that particular time, he had multiple picks.

The Bengals are averaging 232 passing yards per game on offense this season, ranking them 14th in the league. Meanwhile, they have allowed 211 passing yards per game, ranking them 13th.

#2 NFL Player Prop: Michael Carter Over 40.5 rushing yards (-110)

Carter surpasses Sunday's over/under by one rushing yard per game, averaging 41.5. This season, Carter has accumulated more than 40.5 yards on the ground in just one game.

He has exceeded the 35.5 average rushing yards over/under by an average of six yards. In two games, Carter has only exceeded his rushing yards total once and is yet to score a touchdown on the ground.

#3 NFL Player Prop: Breece Hall Over 1.5 Receptions (-140)

It might be argued that Breece Hall is a future fantasy football stud based on his collegiate stats at Iowa State. In three seasons at the college level, he has amassed an astonishing 56 touchdowns and 82 receptions for more than 4,500 combined rushing and receiving yards.

He has had a good start to the new season and will look to keep up with his season average receptions and build up from there.

