NFL Player Prop Prediction for Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions: Geno Smith, Jamaal Williams, Josh Reynolds

NFL Player Prop Predictions are out for the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Detroit Lions on Sunday (October 2).

For all betting enthusiasts, it's time to multiply the winnings in your betting slip.

Match Details: Seattle Seahawks vs Detroit Lions

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 PM ET

#1 NFL Player Prop: Geno Smith Over 33.5 Pass Attempts (-108)

In his first two games of the season, Geno Smith completed 28 and 30 passes, but last week's game against the Falcons saw him complete 44 passes. Being down for much of the game against Atlanta had a significant impact, so the Seahawks could approach this game in a dome in the same manner.

A week after Carson Wentz fired 46 passes against the Lions, Kirk Cousins completed just 41 passes. In Week 1, Jalen Hurts threw 32 passes in an offense that wasn't always pass-first.

It would be prudent to let Smith throw frequently and trust that Lockett and Metcalf would take care of the rest, as the Lions' secondary has enough vulnerabilities outside of Okudah. It would be even better if the undermanned Lions could get an early lead and make more passes.

#2 NFL Player Prop: Jamaal Williams Over 16.5 Rushing Attempts (-110)

D'Andre Swift is expected to miss this game, so Jamaal Williams is Detroit's starting running back.

Williams was already a fan favorite of Dan Campbell's; he received 11 carries in weeks one and two before receiving 20 in week three. Williams can be trusted to finish with 18 to 20 carries, even though Swift isn't leaving behind a great number of carries (he has had 12 in the last two games).

With Amon-Ra St. Brown absent, the Lions' offense might not rely as much on passes. Williams, a seasoned member of the Lions' arsenal of offensive weapons, has earned the staff's confidence and is expected to play a significant role against the Seahawks.

#3 NFL Player Prop: Josh Reynolds Over 48.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Josh Reynolds is another seasoned player the Lions are confident about. Most significantly, Jared Goff, who served as his quarterback while with the Rams, now has faith in him. In the loss to the Vikings last week, Reynolds amassed 96 yards on six catches (10 targets), proving to be a safety net for Goff this season.

Despite only receiving six targets in the first two weeks of the season, Reynolds is coming off a breakout performance. With St. Brown out with an injury, expect Reynolds to play a significant role for the Lions on Sunday.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far