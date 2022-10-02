NFL Player Prop Prediction for Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts - October 2 | 2022 NFL Football Season

There are plenty of player props being offered for Sunday's matchup between the Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts. The Colts come in with a 1-1-1 record after upsetting the Kansas City Chiefs 20-17 last Sunday. The Titans were also able to record their first victory last week by knocking off the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22. Tennessee has won and covered the last three meetings, so look for the Colts to seek revenge against their AFC South foes.

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts Match Details

Fixture: Tennessee Titans @ Indianapolis Colts

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis, Indiana

NFL Player Prop #1: Michael Pittman Jr. Over 69.5 Receiving Yards (-115)

Michael Pittman Jr. was forced to sit out Week 2's contest against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and the Colts sorely missed his presence as they were shut out. Last week, Pittman Jr. returned to the lineup and tallied 72 yards on eight receptions. During Week 1, he recorded 121 total yards, and if he can stay healthy, then he'll be on pace to finish with another 1,000-yard season after last year's breakout campaign.

The Titans' defense overall has been underwhelming, and against the pass, they currently rank 24th in the league. Expect Pittman Jr. to see a lot of targets and yards once again, as he's averaging 11 targets and 96.5 receiving yards over his first two games thus far.

NFL Player Prop #2: Ryan Tannehill Over 217.5 Passing Yards (-113)

Ryan Tannehill has been a solid QB for several years now, and even though Tennesse features running back Derrick Henry a lot, Tannehill is still averaging 26.7 attempts per game. Tannehill and the Titans' offense were embarrassed by the Buffalo Bills, but Buffalo do have arguably the best defense in the league. In the other two games, Tannehill has been able to record over 264 yards each time. He has now amassed 218 or more passing yards in 14 of his past 20 games, so expect him to surpass that figure on Sunday.

NFL Player Prop #3: Matt Ryan Over 30.5 Passing Attempts (-130)

Matt Ryan hasn't had a great start with his new team, but he has racked up a ton of passing attempts. He's averaging 39 passing attempts per game through the first three weeks, and the only week where he had under 31, he had 30, and the team was missing Michael Pittman Jr, their top receiver. Expect Ryan to record at least 31 attempts against a Titans defense that's allowing 35.3 per game.

