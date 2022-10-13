NFL Player Prop Prediction Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears: Carson Wentz, Justin Fields, and More

The Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders will start Week 6 of NFL Thursday Night Football today (Octoebr 13)
The Commanders have not played to their potential despite having a solid quarterback like Carson Wentz. They have won only once and need to turn things around in prime time.
The Bears, meanwhile, had hoped Justin Fields would be their quarterback for the foreseeable future. However, with him setting a season-high in passing yards last week with 208, the future is not looking bright in the Prairie State.
Washington Commanders vs Chicago Bears Match Details
Fixture: Washington Commanders @ Chicago Bears
Date & Time: Sunday: October 13; 8:15 pm EDT
Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, IL
Washington Commanders Player Prop: Carson Wentz
Carson Wentz has been chucking the football, ranking in the top five among quarterbacks for passing yards. He'll enter play with 1,390 passing yards, so there's no reason he shouldn't throw for 250 yards against the Chicago defense. Bettors should hoop on this prop, as it's an extremely easy play.
Carson Wentz Over 220.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Chicago Bears Player Prop: Justin Fields
Justin Fields has displayed one of the worst arms in the NFL and has offered bettors some of the lowest passing props in betting history - not hyperbole.
Houston has one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL, and he barely managed 100 yards against them. Facing a stronger defense today, Fields will be lucky to get to 150 yards.
Justin Fields Under 167.5 Passing Yards (-115)
Washington Commanders Player Prop: Antonio Gibson
Antonio Gibson has been carrying the team on the ground and leads the Commanders in rushing TDs. Given how poor the Bears' run defense is, the Commander should look to run it down their throat.
Brian Robinson Jr. could see more carries than Gibson, but considering how he has performed thus far in the season, he should still see touches. A touch or two in the red zone should be all he needs to hit both props.
Antonio Gibson: Over 19.5 Rushing Yards (-120) & Anytime Touchdown (+275)