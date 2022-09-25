NFL Player Prop Prediction for Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles - September 25 | 2022 NFL Season

NFL Prop Players are out for the game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday (September 25). For all betting enthusiasts, it's time to multiply the winnings in your betting slips.

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles match details

Fixture: Philadelphia Eagles @ Washington Commanders

Date and Time: Sunday, September 25 at 1:00 PM ET

Venue: FedEx Field, Landover, MD

#1. Logan Thomas over 31.5 receiving yards (-105)

Logan Thomas' 41 receiving yards per game are 9.5 greater than his projected yardage for the game on Sunday. In each of the two games this season, Thomas has amassed more than 31.5 receiving yards.

Thomas has averaged 41.1 receiving yards per game, 14.5 more than his typical prop total (26.5). In each of his chances this year, Thomas has won a prop bet on receiving yards. Thomas has caught a touchdown this season, but only once in one of his two games.

#2. Miles Sanders Over 1.5 Receptions (-135)

Miles Sanders averages 88 rushing yards per contest this year, which is 24.5 more than the projected total on Sunday. In every game he's played so far this season, Sanders has run for more yards than this week's prop bet total (63.5 yards).

Sanders' average rushing yards per prop bet has a 54.5 yard payout, according to the oddsmakers. He has outgained it with an average of 88 rushing yards per game. In both of Sanders' games this season, the prop bet total for rushing yards has been exceeded. Sanders has played in two games this season and scored a touchdown while rushing.

Possessing such a good rushing yard average just boosts his overall chances of getting a decent number of receptions during a game. Expect him to cover the bet today and feature heavily for the Eagles.

#3. Curtis Samuel Over 4.5 Receptions (-135)

Curtis Samuel averaged 5.4 receiving yards per game last year, which is 36.1 less than his total for Sunday's game prop bet (41.5). Over the course of 17 games last year, Samuel never accumulated more than 41.5 receiving yards in a single contest.

A year ago, Samuel had an average prop bet receiving yards of over/under 26.2 per game. On average, he gained 20.8 fewer yards per game than that. In 10 games last season, Samuel failed to hit the over on a receiving yard prop bet. Last year, Samuel failed to grab a touchdown pass in five games.

