NFL Player Props: Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens - December 24 | 2022 NFL Season

The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday, December 24th, at M&T Bank Stadium in NFL Regular Season action, and this game will have a lot of buzz around it.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Ravens have a backup quarterback getting the start as Marcus Mariota and Lamar Jackson will miss the game due to injuries. There are a lot of interesting ways to bet on this game. Let's dive into the player props to get some action.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

Atlanta Falcons vs. Baltimore Ravens Match Details

Fixture: Atlanta Falcons vs Baltimore Ravens

Date and Time: Saturday, December 24, 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore, Maryland

PROP #1: Drake London, Receiving Yards - Over 46.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Drake London has been one of the better rookie receivers we have seen in a while and has been doing well as of late. Looking at his previous two games, London is averaging 11.5 targets for 82.5 yards. Expect him to really be involved in the offensive game plan. Baltimore is allowing 260.8 passing yards per game. Go with London to get the targets and the yards to hit the over in this matchup.

PROP #2: Cordarrelle Patterson, Rushing Yards- Over 47.5 (-110 on DraftKings)

Cordarrelle Patterson is one of the better running backs in the game today and has been showcasing his abilities on the ground. In his previous four games, he is averaging 52 yards per game running the football. The Atlanta Falcons are going to have to depend on the running game with the rookie quarterback still getting acclimated to the NFL.

PROP #3: Tyler Huntley, Passing + Rushing Yards- Over 202.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

With Lamar Jackson out for this game, the Ravens will stay with Tyler Huntley under center. However, he is also dealing with a shoulder injury and is listed as questionable. This is a great chance for him to make an impact as the Atlanta Falcons defense is not doing too well. Atlanta is giving up 388 total yards per game and Huntley has shown the ability to use his legs to get yards as well. Go with the over in this game.

Get free NFL Picks, the latest NFL Prop Bets, and only the best NFL bets & NFL Predictions on SK Picks.

Poll : 0 votes