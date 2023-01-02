NFL Player Props: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals - January 2 | 2022 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday, January 2, at Paycor Stadium for NFL Regular Season action, and this game will have a lot of buzz around it.

Both these teams are trying to fight for the top spot in the AFC as the winner of this game will give them the advantage for the top seed. Buffalo will have the tiebreaker over the Chiefs for it, while Cincinnati is one game back with one game to go with a win and having the tiebreaker over both teams with a win.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Date and Time: Monday, January 2, 8:15 pm ET

Venue: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

PROP #1: Evan McPherson, Kicking Points - Over 6.5 (-119 on Caesars)

Evan McPherson is one of the best kickers in the sport and he has been doing well throughout the season as he is 22-of-27 on field goal kicks and 7-of-41 on extra point tries. In his last five games, McPherson has 6.8 kicking points per game. There should be a lot of points scored in this matchup and it feels like the over is the safest bet.

PROP #2: Ja'Marr Chase, Receiving Yards - Over 82.5 (-137 on Caesars)

In his four games since returning from injury, Chase is averaging 88.8 yards on 11.8 targets, so the ball will find Chase one way or another. The Bills are dealing with some injuries in their secondary as cornerback Christian Benford is on Injured Reserve while safety Jordan Poyer is listed as questionable here. Going with the over in this game as 21 yards per quarter seems to be the better option.

PROP #3: Josh Allen, Passing Yards - Under 259.5 (+100 on Caesars)

Cincinnati is allowing 236.1 passing yards per game and Josh Allen is struggling to get the ball thrown consistently. In his previous five games, he has been averaging a mediocre 219.8 passing yards so that means there will be a few issues in that department. All in all, go with the under in Allen's passing yards.

Poll : 0 votes