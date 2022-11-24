NFL Player Props: Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions - November 24 | 2022 NFL Season

The Buffalo Bills take on the Detroit Lions on Thursday (November 24) at Ford Field in NFL Regular Season action.

The Bills have dominated to start to the season, but have lost two of their last three, while the Lions have been doing a lot better as they are winners of three straight games.

The Bills defeated the Lions 14-13 in their last game back in 2018.

The best player props for this specific matchup are listed below:

Buffalo Bills vs Detroit Lions Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Bills @ Detroit Lions

Date and Time: Thursday, November 24, 12:30 PM ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, Michigan

PROP #1: Devin Singletary, Rushing Yards- Over 59.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

There are not many carries that the Bills do when they give the football to the running backs for some reason, but Devin Singletary can have a huge game here. He has been running the ball effectively when given the chance this season as he is running for 4.4 yards per carry thus far and that is great. He also has seen 13+ rushing attempts in four of his previous five games played.

Detroit struggles to stop the run as they are giving up 153.7 rushing yards per game as well so go with this to happen as it is just 15 yards per quarter when you break it down.

PROP #2: Josh Allen, Passing Yards- Under 283.5 (-115 on DraftKings)

Josh Allen has a cannon for an arm and should be able to throw the ball downfield with ease over this Detroit defense. However, he has thrown for 255.8 passing yards in his last five games, so things look a lot tougher since dealing with his elbow injury. The Bills might preserve him here and call more runs, which obviously makes it more difficult to throw for a lot of yards.

PROP #3: Amon-Ra St. Brown, Receptions- Over 7.5 (+110 on DraftKings)

This feels like a good chance for Brown to really step up and make a bigger name for himself against a depleted Buffalo secondary.

He is averaging seven receptions in his last four games, so he is involved in the offense a lot and should get the ball thrown his way a lot over the course of this game.

