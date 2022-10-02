NFL Player Props: Chicago Bears vs New York Giants - October 2| 2022 NFL Season

The Chicago Bears will take on the New York Giants on Sunday (October 2) at the MetLife Stadium.

Both teams have had an identical start to the season, winning two and losing one of their three games. The Giants are coming off a 23-16 loss against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Bears are coming off a 23-20 win over the Dallas Texans. The Giants are third in the NFC East standings, while the Bears are third in the NFC North.

Chicago Bears vs New York Giants Match Details

Fixture: Chicago Bears @ New York Giants

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 1:00 pm ET

Venue: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey

The player prop predictions are as follows:

PROP #1: Justin Fields, Passing Yards- Over 147.5 (-113 on TrackBets)

Justin Fields has had a decent start to the season. He has starred in both the Bears’ wins this season and could propel his team to another win. Fields has racked up a total of 297 passing yards this campaign in three games.

He has thrown two touchdowns. Fields' pass completion rate this season has been 51.1%, which has dipped from 57% last season. More efficiency is expected from the quarterback.

PROP #2: Daniel Jones, Passing Touchdowns- Over 1.5 (+163 on TrackBets)

Daniel Jones has been outstanding this season for New York. He leads them in passing yards (560) averaging upwards of 185 passing yards per game.

Jones has completed three passing touchdowns with a pass completion percentage of 64.1%. He's instrumental for the Giants and can turn things around.

PROP #3: Saquon Barkley, Rush+Receiving Yards- Over 113 (-114 on TrackBets)

Saquon Barkley has stepped his game up massively this campaign and has contributed immensely towards the Giant’s success. He leads them in both rushing yards and rushing attempts.

Barkley has racked up 317 yards, averaging about 106 per game. He also has 53 rushing attempts in three outings.

The aforementioned players are predicted to have the most impact. The clash between the two quarterbacks should determine the game’s outcome.

