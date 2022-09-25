NFL Player Props: Denver Broncos vs San Francisco 49ers | Sunday, September 25

The Denver Broncos will take on the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday (September 25) in NFL action.

Both teams will look to win this game. It will be a battle of defense and attack. The 49ers are solid in defense with a good offense. Let's take a look at the best value bets for this game.

Bet #1: Melvin Gordon III, Rushing Yards over 39.5 (-113 on FANDUEL)

Melvin Gordon III will start in Sunday's NFL game. He has done well for the Denver Broncos so far this season. He has been very effective and has acheived is last season's average in terms of yards per attempt.

He averages 52 yards per game and has attempted 22 rushing attempts in the last two games.He will be up against a solid defense and it will be a big test for him.

He has performed well against opponents from the National Football Conference, averaging more than five yards per attempt. He can make an impact in this upcoming game.

His past performances and consistency make him the perfect pick of the game.

Bet #2: Russell Wilson, Passing attempts over 32.5 ( -115 on PointsBet)

Russell Wilson has been a star performer for the Broncos with 73 passing attempts in two games with a completion rate of 58.9 percent. He has done well in the offense with one interception and two touchdowns against his name.

He has done well in terms of the average yards covered per attempt. He has averaged 7.8 yards per attempt in his career and has been able to do something similar this season.

He will play the 49ers, a well known team to him. He will certainly look great in the upcoming game. His performances in the past have been super at the same average and thus will be the pick of the game.

Bet #3:JimmyGaroppolo, Passing Touchdowns under 1.5(-130 on DraftKings)

Jimmy Garoppolo will start Sunday's NFL game with a huge responsibility up on his shoulders. He has played only one game till now and has a completion rate of 61.9% while passing attempts. He has covered 154 passing yards at an average of 7.3 yards per attempt.

He has one touchdown and one sack to his name. He has not best when it comes to touchdowns. He averages less than 1.5 passing touchdowns per game in his entire career statistics.

His performances have been inconsistent in terms of passing touchdowns. He is likely to go under in this game too.

