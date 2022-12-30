North Dakota vs North Dakota State Bison Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 30| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The North Dakota Fighting Hawks are off to a 6-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Summit League, and are coming off a loss against the University of St. Thomas Tommies (75-62).

They will now take on the North Dakota State Bison, who are on a poor 3-11 start to the season, and last in the same conference. Bison is on a two-game losing streak and faced a defeat against the University of St. Thomas Tommies (78-68).

The Fighting Hawks will now host this game at the Betty Englestad Sioux Center on Friday (December 30) where they look to end their losing start. Bison will look to end its two-game losing run.

North Dakota Fighting Hawks vs North Dakota State Bison: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under North Dakota Fighting Hawks -110 +1 (-115) O 142.5 (-110) North Dakota State Bison -110 -1 (-105) U 142.5 (-110)

The Fighting Hawks have had a mixed start to the season with six wins and eight losses. Their wins have come against teams like the Incarnate World Cardinals (65-57), the Elon Phoenix (77-73), the University of Wisconsin-Stout Blue Devils (92-61), the Utah Tech Trailblazers (67-52), the Cal State Fullerton Titans (73-57), and the North Central University Rams (99-48).

The team is just around the average mark in offense, scoring 70.5 points per game, which ranks 220th in the nation while conceding 71.6 points, which ranks 249th in the nation.

Bison has only three wins but eleven losses so far this season. The wins have come against the Crown College Storm (76-55), the Portland Pilots (67-62), and the Waldorf College Warriors (99-54). They will be looking to end their losing run and get their third win in fifteen games.

The team is also around the average mark, scoring 70.6 points per game while conceding 76.8 points.

Fighting Hawks vs Bison: Match Details

Fixture: North Dakota State Bison @ North Dakota Fighting Hawks

Date & Time: Friday, December 30, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Betty Englestad Sioux Center, Grand Forks

Fighting Hawks vs State Bison: Prediction

The Hawks' eight of their last eleven games at home have gone over the total line. Five of their last seven games have gone over the total mark against a team that has a losing record.

Bison has an amazing 8-2 record over the Fighting Hawks in their last 10 meetings. The two teams are at the bottom of their conference and they have similar statistics. They tend to leak a lot of points so expect the contest to be high-scoring.

Final Prediction: Total Over 142.5 (-110)

