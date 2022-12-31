Northern Colorado vs Idaho State Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: December 31 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Northern Colorado Bears are off to a 5-8 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, ninth in the Big Sky Conference, and are on a three-game losing streak.

They are coming off a loss against the Weber State Wildcats (81-72) in their previous outing. Dalton Knecht and Daylen Kountz tried their best by scoring 22 and 18 points respectively but still fell short of the target.

They will now take on the Idaho State Bengals, who are on a 4-10 start to the season, and managed a win. The Bengals earned a win against the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (79-53) in their last outing.

Brock MacKenzie scored the maximum points for the team (25) and guided his team to a big victory. They will now host this game at the Reed Gym on Saturday (December 31).

Northern Colorado Bears vs Idaho State Bengals: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Northern Colorado Bears -120 -1.5 (-110) O 144.5 (-110) Idaho State Bengals +100 +1.5 (-110) U 144.5 (-110)

The Bears started the season with only five wins and eight losses. Their away record is 2-5 at the moment, which they will try and improve on tonight. The team has been scoring just above the average mark, scoring 71.4 points per game, which ranks 196th in the nation whereas conceding 79.8 points per game, which ranks 353rd in the country. Their offensive rebounds per game are 28.5 while 34.1 are defensive rebounds.

The Idaho State Bengals started the season with four wins and eight losses. Their home record so far stands at 3-3 which they will look to make 4-3 tonight. The team is below par on the offensive front, averaging only 68.9 points per game, which ranks 261st in the nation, while conceding 68.3 points per game, which ranks 169th in the country.

Northern Colorado Bears vs Idaho State Bengals: Match Details

Fixture: Northern Colorado Bears vs Idaho State Bengals

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 08:00 p.m ET

Venue: Reed Gym, Pocatello, Idaho

Northern Colorado Bears vs Idaho State Bengals: Prediction

The Bears are 1-4 against the spread in their last five games after an against-the-spread loss. Northern Colorado has a massive 8-2 advantage over Idaho State in their last ten meetings.

The two games played this year have been won by both teams. There is not a lot to separate the teams, so expect a close and highly-contested encounter.

Final Prediction: Idaho State +1.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes