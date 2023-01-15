Northwestern vs Michigan Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 15| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Northwestern Wildcats are off to a 12-4 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, fourth in the Big Ten Conference, and are coming off a loss against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (65-62) in their previous outing.

Boo Buie, Chase Audige and Ty Berry scored 13,12, and 13 points respectively, but it wasn't enough. They will now take on the Michigan Wolverines, who are on a 9-7 start to the season, fifth in the same conference, and are on a two-game losing streak.

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated them 93-84 in their last outing where a 34-point effort from Jett Howard wasn't enough as other players failed to contribute enough.

They will now host this game at the Crisler Center on Sunday (January 15) where they will look to end their losing run. The Wildcats, on the other hand, will be looking to end their losing start.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Michigan Wolverines: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Northwestern Wildcats +167 +4.5 (-110) O 136 (-110) Michigan Wolverines -192 -4.5 (-110) U 136 (-110)

The Wildcats started the season on a positive note with 12 wins and four losses. Their away record is a perfect 3-0, which they would like to add on tonight. The team is below par in offense, averaging only 68.4 points per game along with 35.0 offensive rebounds while conceding 59.3 points per game, which ranks 11th in the nation. Their defensive rebounds per game are 32.4.

The Michigan Wolverines have nine wins and seven losses so far this season. Their home record is decent at 6-2 for now, which they will try and make 7-2 today.

The team is impressive on the offensive front, averaging 75.5 points per game, which ranks 109th in the country along with 34.3 offensive rebounds while conceding 70.2 points per game, which ranks 213th in the country.

Northwestern Wildcats vs Michigan Wolverines: Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern Wildcats @ Michigan Wolverines

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 12:00 p.m ET

Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Michigan

Northwestern Wildcats vs Michigan Wolverines: Prediction

The Wolverines are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games after allowing 90 or more points in their previous game. The home team in this fixture is 6-2 against the spread in their last eight encounters.

Michigan has a big 8-2 advantage over Northwestern in their last ten meetings. They have won all five of their previous meetings against the Wildcats. Looking at the current form and statistics, the contest looks very close.

Final Prediction: Michigan -4.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes