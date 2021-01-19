Northwestern Wildcats vs Wisconsin Badgers Prediction & Match Preview - January 20, 2021 | NCAA Men's Basketball

The No.10 Wisconsin Badgers will host the Northwestern Wildcats in a Big Ten matchup on Wednesday night.

This is the first of two times these two teams will play each other this season. The Badgers control the overall series over the Wildcats with an 80-43 record and have won the last four matchups.

Wisconsin moved down one spot this week in the AP Top 25 Poll due to their blowout loss to the Michigan Wolverines last week.

Match Details

Fixture: Northwestern Wildcats vs. Wisconsin Badgers - NCAA Men's Basketball

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 20, 2021, 9 PM ET

Venue: Kohl Center, Madison, Wisconsin

Wisconsin Badgers Preview

The Wisconsin Badgers were able to bounce back with a win against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on Friday night after suffering a 23-point defeat to the Michigan Wolverines.

The game against the Scarlet Knights was a classic Big Ten performance, where both teams played suffocating defense and were physical all night.

Wisconsin held Rutgers to just 27% shooting from the field and forced 13 turnovers.

Here is what Wisconsin Badgers head coach, Greg Gard, had to say after his team's hard-fought win:

"It was the typical, at the RAC rock fight. Physical, tough. A lot of grit and determination exhibited tonight."

If the Badgers can continue their tough play and hold the Northwestern Wildcats to under 40% from the field, they will move to 6-2 in conference play.

Key Player - D'Mitrik Trice

D'Mitrik Trice of the Wisconsin Badgers drives.

D'Mitrik Trice is the key player for the Wisconsin Badgers. The senior guard is leading the team in scoring, averaging 15 points a game, and is shooting an impressive 43.5% from three.

If Trice can score his season average in points come Wednesday night, he will lead his team to a victory over the Northwestern Wildcats.

Wisconsin Badgers Predicted Lineup

F Micah Potter, F Tyler Wahl, C Brad Davison, G D'Mitrik Trice, G Aleem Ford

Northwestern Wildcats Preview

The Northwestern Wildcats suffered a 23 point loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes in their previous outing, dropping to 6-6 on the year after their 6-1 start.

Final: #5 Iowa 96, Northwestern 73 — Northwestern Basketball (@NUMensBball) January 17, 2021

The Wildcats have given up 81 or more points in all five of their games during this current losing streak. They did not allow a team to reach 80 points in their first seven games this game season.

If the Northwestern Wildcats are to defeat the Wisconsin Badgers on Wednesday night, they will need to slow down the game's pace and play tight defense on the perimeter.

Key Player - Chase Audige

Northwestern Wildcats players talk on the floor.

Chase Audige is the key player for the Northwestern Wildcats. The sophomore guard had just six points and went 0-3 from behind the arc against the Hawkeyes.

Audige will need to display a similar scoring output that he had against the Ohio State Buckeyes - where he was aggressive and had 23 field goal attempts - to lead the Wildcats to a win over the Wisconsin Badgers.

Northwestern Wildcats Predicted Lineup

F Miller Kopp, F Pete Nance, F Robbie Beran, G Chase Audige, G Boo Buie

Northwestern vs. Wisconsin Prediction

The Wisconsin Badgers will handle business against the Northwestern Wildcats on Wednesday night in blowout fashion.

Look for the Badgers to get off to a hot start against the Wildcats, who have given up over 40 points in the first half during their last five outings.

Where to watch the Northwestern vs. Wisconsin game?

The game will be broadcasted live on the Big Ten Network.